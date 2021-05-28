from the TLI5-just-got-more-complicated dept.
A two-year old from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa:
Kashe Quest may be a two-year-old but her skills include naming all of the elements on the periodic table, identifying all 50 states by shape and location, learning Spanish and deciphering patterns, according to her parents.
"She has always shown us, more than anything, the propensity to explore her surroundings and to ask the question 'Why,'" Kashe's father Devon Athwal told CNN. "If she doesn't know something, she wants to know what it is and how does it function, and once she learns it, she applies it."
The Athwals said that as soon as Kashe said her first word, her skills developed rapidly. Soon she was speaking in sentences that contained five or more words.
Through their daily observations, it struck the family that their daughter might be advanced for her age.
A 4m15s video on YouTube shows her in action.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @12:04PM (2 children)
At the rate she's going, she'll probably design her first IED by the time she's five.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @01:35PM
I'm sure Tribecawld Quest faced the same rigorous testing as all mensa candidates do
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday May 29, @08:08PM
None
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Kell on Saturday May 29, @01:08PM (4 children)
Mensa is an intelligence test to see if you're smart enough to avoid paying for a meaningless Mensa membership.
None
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @01:20PM
MENSA is where you get the High School Experience you missed out on , when you are 30+.
Meet my wife via wife, via MENSA. Married and dropped out. Still married after 34 yrs.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday May 29, @03:17PM (1 child)
They do charge for the test to. They are not as bad as Scientology tho.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:09PM
They should use that in the promotional material. Yeah, we're snobby bitches where 1 extra IQ point means I am right and you are a dumbass, but hey we're cheaper than the Scientologists.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @11:43PM
I got in based off my SAT scores, but I admit I joined Mensa. That first year I attended one of their get-togethers. I didn't renew my membership. (In my defense, that was back in pre-internet days, so there was no way to know but find out for myself.)
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday May 29, @01:23PM (1 child)
Give her a smart phone with some clips of Family Guy and in no time she will be drooling on the floor, purchasing mindless crap, loving blue LEDs, and worshiping an imaginary sky fairy like every other 'merican.
Otherwise when she gets older she will come to the sad realization there is no place on this planet for anyone with a brain anymore and shoot herself.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:13PM
No no, MENSA is just the bottom rung of high IQ associations. If she works hard at becoming extra douchey she might get recruited into the Prometheus Society or an even more
expensiveexclusive group of nauseating underachievers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @01:34PM (2 children)
So we can finally get working fusion by the time she graduates college
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:18PM (1 child)
Something tells me we're going to get a book of poems instead.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @11:33PM
No, it'll be like when that Jew woman took all the credit for the Black Hole visualizer thingy even though 850,000 out of its 900,000 lines of code were written by one dude, and the only thing the Jew woman actually did was change the color of text on a label, perhaps she also resized a dropdown to make it more readable.
The worst part was that the dude who did all the work was forced to simp and tell all the meanieheads to back off his colleague. If those were the days before woke bullshit, it would have been her that got cancelled for trying to hog all the credit rather than he risking getting cancelled for not going out of his way to defend the bulbnosed Jew harpy who took all the credit for his hard work.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday May 29, @01:36PM (6 children)
As Kell suggests above, being invited to Mensa is something of an intelligence test. Accepting the invitation is a failure.
So, a two year old is precocious. She's unusual, but only that. Unusual. As noted by one of the anchor ladies in the video, you see no phone, tablet, ipod, or even television. Wow. The child apparently lives in the real world. Unusual. But, no, she's not exhibiting any super genius traits yet.
What they are doing is, setting the child up to be a spoiled, entitled Karen type of person. And, setting her up for eventual failure.
Just let the kid be a kid for a couple more years. At least let her get into elementary school before making a huge fuss over her. Mensa? They're just going to use the kid for PR purposes. The fact that the parents have pushed the child into public view at age two suggests that they will play along with the PR people.
Kinda reminds me of those parents who push their toddler daughters into a modeling career.
None
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday May 29, @02:10PM (1 child)
"I don’t want to belong to any club that would accept me as one of its members" - Marx, G.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Tork on Saturday May 29, @08:10PM
"Any club that won't let me in is stupid and and everyone in it eats poop." - Tork, aged 6.
None
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @03:01PM (1 child)
I have a cleaner rephrasing of your take, I think.
No matter how smart/dumb the child is, the parents are idiots. You can tell that by the joining of MENSA and the pushing of a 2 year old into the light.
I just feel sorry for the kid, and I can only hope the publicity will lead to saner adults contributing to the whole thing to improve hopes of a normal childhood.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:22PM
It's a great point.
What high IQ society - presumably consisting of psychologically wounded former prodigies - would put a 2 year old on the front page? One gets the impression the grown ups are aiming for reflected glory and/or sympathy about the problems of being too smart ohhh pooooor me.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday May 29, @03:25PM (1 child)
There are quite a few things about this article that are odd. I get that this is mostly supposed to be a feel-good article targeting parents with toddlers but it's really quite stupid.
While some of the things mentioned in the article are impressive for someone that is two years old it's not exactly necessarily a sign of a high IQ. There are idiots, of various ages, that can memorize the phonebook, when those existed, and while impressive it's not exactly a sign of have a high IQ.
The article is very vague on the actual testing. Apparently if one trusts the family and CNN things are very different over at MENSA in America but over here they don't actually administer the real test to toddlers age two.
They don't normally test anyone that is under 18 years old. I doubt things are actually that different. But there are slight differences between the various countries and what tests they approve and what scale they use. Monitored and supervised testing by them is preferred (cause they charge you per test taken, $35 or so, if successful there is an annual fee of about $40) and you have to be at least 18 years old, there is an exception every now and then where they run the test for 16-17 year olds but it's just a few times per year. But they don't actually test children.
There is a gifted children program but that is not the same, it's as noted mostly bases on estimates and observations and I am not even sure it's actually for the children but more of an ego-boosters for the parents to have them feel superior for their future little potential genius.
What they have probably done here is the WPPSI, or something similar, which is a development test for preschoolers, mostly used to see if they are retarded or not, but most of that is based on judgements, observations and estimates by the tester. There is no reading, writing or anything like that involved. Testing children in this high IQ regard is horribly inaccurate at best and mostly just estimates. It's not even the actual purpose of the test.
Secondly they don't really give you an exact set in stone figure or that is to say the number is not fixed, the 146 in this case is yet more estimation and complete bullshit. All they really care about is that its in the top percentile and that varies somewhat depending on the scale but it's usually 130+, 131+ or 135 and above. If they gave the number 146 to the parents that is yet more bullshit and a number they just pulled out, the scale doesn't tend to go that high or is even that accurate. It's just an ego-boosting estimate at best.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @07:50PM
Yep, the reality is that assessing the intelligence of somebody that young, is not easy. It's worth noting that at that age, very few children are actually assessed for their intelligence level unless something is already suspected to be off and even then, it's not typically what one would normally consider to be IQ or equivalent.
It's far more useful to just give the kid access to whatever stimulating materials you can get and worry about the ultimate intelligence level later on when they're actually mature enough to be measured in a reliable and valid way.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @02:34PM (3 children)
There goes any credibility mensa had left. A 2 year old? Oh and she is "diverse", gee golly.
How to tell society wrecking communists have infiltrated your institutions....
You can gnash your teeth and scream at me if you'd like. Reality, it be like it do.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @02:47PM (2 children)
Institutions and businesses aren't even trying to hide their racism and sexism anymore.
Biden and his Democrats even excluded White farmers and White business owners from US govt covid support programs.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @04:12PM (1 child)
And they mark me troll as if you can hide the obvious. Yea a fucking 2 year old who can't read is a "genius". Oh my god, she wants to know about her surroundings! She learns! Big brain material right there.
This is OK to you? Would a 12 year old surgeon? Xir's skin color is all the medical degree xe needs. If you won't let them do your bypass surgery, you're clownist.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday May 29, @08:20PM
I agree that that the troll mod was inappropriate. I would have gone with funny. Imagine being that threatened by a 2yo's skin color!
None
(Score: 3, Insightful) by srobert on Saturday May 29, @03:25PM
I joined Mensa when I was about 40. Actively met with a local group for a few years. The experience showed me that IQ's don't correspond very well to intelligence. But she's obviously very smart. As I recall Mensa has a scholarship program. At the rate she's going she might be able to take advantage of that before she's 10.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @03:49PM (1 child)
The front page says zero comments for the last few articles even tho there are clearly comments. Is the DB crashing again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @04:13PM
>> Is the DB crashing again?
No. Two-year old Kashe Quest has taken up hacking... we're all doomed!
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Saturday May 29, @06:27PM
If they've got a seriously gifted kid on their hands, they should go to people who know how to meet such childrens's needs. Supporting Emotional Needs of the Gifted is probably better than Mensa and certainly better than CNN.
If she's 98th percentile, then when she gets to a high school of 700 people there will be 14 comparably intelligent people to talk to. But if it's much more, there are all sorts of issues that need to be handled just right.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Saturday May 29, @06:33PM (1 child)
The fact that this bright youngster was raised in California shows that proposition 65 is improving human capability by removing neurotoxins from the environment. Pretty soon every youngster raised in California will be this smart.
We're finally reversing the terrible legacy of Thomas Midgely Jr.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @12:26AM
Can’t tell if sarcastic, perhaps I can write a comment the can apply to both interpretations :
Still not going to match lake Wobegon
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Saturday May 29, @10:08PM
Can this bright youngster count the number of comments posted in reply to the main page stories of today? This website sure can't; they're all reading zero.