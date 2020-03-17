from the Methuselah? dept.
Humans probably can't live longer than 150 years, new research finds:
Science is once again casting doubt on the idea that we could live to be nearly as old as the biblical Methuselah or Mel Brooks' famous 2,000-year-old man.
New research from Singapore-base biotech company Gero looks at how well the human body bounces back from disease, accidents or just about anything else that puts stress on its systems. This basic resilience declines as people age, with an 80-year-old requiring three times as long to recover from stresses as a 40-year-old on average.
[...] Extrapolate this decline further, and human body resilience is completely gone at some age between 120 and 150, according to new analysis performed by the researchers. In other words, at some point your body loses all ability to recover from pretty much any potential stressor. The study's conclusion that the body loses all ability to cope -- or at least to recover -- from stress before age 150 is line with the conclusions of similar studies, including one from last year that pegged the maximum possible human age at 138 years.
The full study [PDF] is published and available to the public in the open journal Nature Communications.
I think that quality of life is much more important than number of years. Would you like to live longer?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @04:52PM (5 children)
The obvious solution is to replenish it in some way.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday May 29, @04:58PM (3 children)
There's also that telomere shortening problem.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @05:22PM (1 child)
The telomeres are supposed to shorten, why would you want to stop it? You only get about 60 divisions from the fertilized egg before too many mutations have accumulated to be safe.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25459141/ [nih.gov]
Are people really trying to stop telomere shortening?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday May 29, @05:54PM
In theory one could use a custom retrovirus to repair the DNA throughout your body. There's also research being done on reactivating senescence, to kill the cells that are too badly deviated.
(Score: 2) by fakefuck39 on Saturday May 29, @09:17PM
That only happens during cell division. If you take care of your body better, you don't need as much cell division after you've fully grown, and hence can live longer.
You can also do things like freeze your umbilical chord and some blood, and use that vast trope of unaged stem cells to make new repair materials for your failing parts.
>This basic resilience declines as people age
Yes, but this is a ridiculous argument for the maximum age. Our teeth didn't stick around long till we made fluoride toothpaste and floss (and sugar to counteract that). Our feet didn't have shoes. We didn't have face lotion. Do you need as much resilience when you got antibiotics to help you with it?
This is completely bs research. These people made up an arbitrary amount of stress and damage the body needs to recover from, and determined you die when you can't handle it. Well cool and all, however that does not determine the maximum age a person can live, or predict it in any freaking way.
We minimize stress on the body, we minimize damage to the body, we use external tools and chemicals to handle that stress and damage instead of the body. We introduce stem frozen young cells into the body when the body is old. This article is meaningless.
>at some point your body loses all ability to recover from pretty much any potential stressor
yes, but that point is not defined by age. It's defined by the amount of stress the body has been exposed to and has had to recover from. that point also assumes we can't introduce younger tissue into the body.
https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-topics/zx1634 [healthlinkbc.ca]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @11:37PM
That's probably why the Jews are kings of organ trafficking. And to think all this time I thought it was only for the Sheckels.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by acid andy on Saturday May 29, @05:01PM (2 children)
The research itself sounds like it could be valuable but TFA seems to have spun the findings to state the obvious. No shit that humans probably can't live longer than 150 years unassisted. We already know natural aging puts a strong limit on human lifespan. The interesting question is how can we alter the processes that cause natural aging.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday May 29, @07:23PM (1 child)
To live longer than 150 years, look both ways when crossing the street
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday May 29, @07:46PM
For 150 years, I'd recommend looking in fourteen directions (left, right, in front, behind, above, below, and the diagonals). You know, just in case.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday May 29, @05:10PM
If the maximum possible age is around 138 years old that is still quite some time away from the current average that are usually in the late 70s or early to mid 80s. We are actually then currently dying in our middle age. So there is quite a range we have to push it out if we are then now currently dropping at about the half way mark.
When looking at those maximum age people the longest once on record have dropped around the 120 years mark. Current oldest one is closing in on 119 (Kane Tanaka). She has had cancers twice and seems to mostly get around by wheelchair and living in a nursing home. Apparently she spends her days drinking Coke and playing Othello. So perhaps it's not so much that you survive the longest but how you actually live. Still it could have been worse.
Sure I would like to become 150 (or 138) years old. But it sort of depends on the condition I am in. I want to get there if things are fine. I don't want to spend like 60ish extra years, from the current average, in agonizing pain. Then I might as well just drop early.
Also it seems to be super unfair as most of the really old humans are women.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by mhajicek on Saturday May 29, @06:00PM (3 children)
Of course I would want to live longer. Lots longer. At 45 I feel that I'm just getting the hang of this life thing. It seems to me that most important decisions in the world are made by people with insufficient experience to make the best choices, and hard learned lessons are forgotten after a generation or two. Longer lifespans could help to alleviate that a bit.
I'm hoping for life extension to keep me around long enough for viable uploading technology to be developed.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Saturday May 29, @06:18PM
Plus I really want to see what the future holds. There will be wonders greater than atomic powered robot cars on another planet and mRNA vaccines.
Dropping dead and leaving my wife alone has _no_ appeal.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snospar on Saturday May 29, @07:01PM
I totally agree with this. I'm a bit older, but not much, and I think I have a good handle on life and how I want it to progress. There's still lots of things I want to do and new things to try so anything that keeps me going a bit longer gives me more time to do just that. One thing that irks me is that it's very easy to spend/waste time doing the same old same old, staying with the safe and familiar rather than trying the new things that are on my "to do" list. I guess part of that is the risk aversion that comes with age; I need to force myself back into the 20 something mindset that can say "Fuck it, today I'm going to try X" and we'll pick up the pieces later.
Definitely going to do it. Right after my nap.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 30, @01:11AM
Don't worry, at 45 the parts are just starting to wear out. Tell us how you feel after another 30 years of steadily deteriorating sight, hearing, joints, physical stamina, mental acuity, etc. The curse of life is that just as you start to get the hang of it, your abilities start deteriorating, and they don't stop until you die.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Saturday May 29, @06:37PM (3 children)
Main Page SoylentNews™ Articles Posted on Saturday, 29 May 2021 Can't Show Comment Counts Larger than 0, New Research Finds.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @06:55PM (1 child)
The telomeres completely disappeared.
(Score: 2) by BK on Saturday May 29, @07:30PM
Our servers could use a engineered virus to maybe fix those telomeres…
...but you HAVE heard of me.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday May 29, @07:02PM
And you thought Pipedot was dead!
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Saturday May 29, @06:44PM
I have been saying 'I wish I had 100 more years.' for some time now.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 29, @10:04PM
the "you" or "me" starts (or stops) with the skin boundary.
but we kinda know (thank you yoghurt industry) that "me" or "you" is also alot of stuf that didn't come out of the original mom but was acquired (or invaded).
so methinks, this other stuff, after a few years "on the outside" is like a second "me" or "you".
the body adapts (or is shanghaied) to this.
how this adaption influences ageing:
either the " other me" evolves and/or our immune system has limited capabilities (like a library has limited space for books).
maybe if we could keep an environment with other "me" or "you" consistant over a long time, the original "me" or "you" would live longer. ofc the "original intruders" themselfs have to evolve and adapt constantly. if the pressure can be reduced, it will also (not) propagate to the original "me" or "you".
in short, we cannot survive without bugs. if we can keep " our bugs" healthy, like keeping breathing air and drinking water clean, we can live longer too?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday May 29, @10:58PM
Isn't the whole point of longevity research and development to stretch the current limits, think outside the box, and shatter old paradigms?
Nice that they have drawn a line in the sand, next group will surely be attempting to cross it.
My karma ran over your dogma.