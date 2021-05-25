from the crazy-rich-alien-hunters dept.
1947 'alien autopsy' film frame is up for auction as an NFT:
A picture is worth a thousand words, but is a single frame of 16-mm film worth $1 million? That's the opening bid for a negative frame of black-and-white movie footage from 1947, allegedly showing an extraterrestrial corpse on a medical examiner's table.
The frame comes from an infamous and very implausible "alien autopsy" said to have been captured on film in 1947, following reports of a UFO crash at Roswell, New Mexico. Lore surrounding the crash claimed that the made-for-a-movie creature was aboard the UFO and died in the crash; it was then dissected in secrecy by the U.S. government, the tale goes, according to a statement about the auction.
And now, one frame of the autopsy film is up for auction as a non-fungible token, or NFT, which means that the highest bidder will acquire a string of unique code that verifies the film frame's authenticity. The winner will also receive an actual physical frame of the autopsy film, according to the auction listing.
[...] In the autopsy footage[*], a lifeless humanoid figure lies on a table; a gaping wound can be seen on its right leg. It has a rounded trunk and belly, bulbous, dark eyes and a hairless head that's much larger than the average human skull. Figures clad head-to-toe in white protective suits circle the "corpse" and perform a methodical dissection.
Where did this film come from? Rumors about a UFO in Roswell began to circulate in 1947, after a U.S. Army public information officer issued a press release describing a crashed "flying saucer" from Roswell that was now in the army's possession. In 1995, a documentary that aired on Fox Television under the title "Alien Autopsy: Fact or Fiction" introduced TV viewers to footage of this alleged postmortem of the UFO's “extraterrestrial” occupant, Live Science previously reported.
Ray Santilli, a British record and film producer, owned the footage. Santilli said that he acquired the film in 1992 from a retired U.S. military cameraman, during a search for archival footage for a documentary about Elvis Presley, according to the auction statement.
[*] The video is located on YouTube. The audio is not in English and appears to be about TOR and the dark/deep web. But, if you skip ahead to 3m40s, there is an approximately 35 second piece of footage.
The crazy has just stepped up a notch
These things are like art. Only worth something to someone who wants to pay for it. Does that make it worth a million? What makes any art worth anything?
Every NFT has the same value to me as a banana taped to a wall: nothing.
I didn't fully understand Einstein the first time I heard of the "human stupidity is infinite" joke. I'm not sure I fully understand him now, either, but this NFT thing is an eye-opener.
"Here, this list of ones and zeros is unique."
"But I can make a copy of them."
"No, no, it's unique."
"But it's just ones and zeros, literally I can duplicate..."
"It's non-fungible! Can't you understand simple English?"
I'm actually envious. I'd have no moral issues taking money from these people, but I don't know how to find them.