from the secrets-in-a-[deck-of]-flash-[cards] dept.
US Soldiers Accidentally Reveal Nuclear Weapon Secrets:
For years, US soldiers stationed at military bases in Europe armed with nuclear weapons were unknowingly sharing secret protocols and details on the bases themselves online.
It turns out that the military personnel were relying on flashcard apps to study and memorize the details of the nuclear weapon systems without realizing that the flashcards of highly confidential information would be available online for anyone to look up, according to a Bellingcat investigation. And the flashcards were shockingly detailed, even going as far as helping soldiers remember which specific vaults within a base contained nuclear weapons and which ones were empty — a shocking oversight for information that’s otherwise kept under lock and key.
“This is yet one more warning that these weapons are not secure,” Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, told Bellingcat.
[...] These flashcard apps appear to reveal a great deal of information. By simply looking up the names of specific bases thought to contain nukes, Bellingcat was able to find details not available elsewhere, including about passwords, security procedures, and even the locations of security cameras and information on the duress signals that soldiers are supposed to say when compromised.
[...] Some of the flashcards dated back to 2013 and as recently as April 2021.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @12:37PM
Correct Horse Battery Staple
(Score: 3, Touché) by canopic jug on Sunday May 30, @01:00PM (1 child)
They fundamentally misunderstand how mobile phone "apps" work. It wasn't an accident, they intentionally entered the secret information into the company's database via the "app" on their phone. The "app" is only a front-end or UI to an online service. Usually the terms of service include clauses about gaining ownership over whatever is uploaded via the "app".
Digital natives my ass. In absolute numbers, it appears to me that each year there are fewer and fewer people who understand what is going on with products posing as technology. I often run into people who swear that they are not going to "upload" any photos to the net and that they will "only keep the photos on their phone". Yet when the details of those plans come forth, it turns out that they are uploading the photos into Instagram/Whatsapp/Facebook/etc. Then when confronted with the terms of service for said "apps", they deny what is written in black and white right there in front of them in the terms of service in regards to what happens to the photos (and the copyright for those photos) which were uploaded into the online service.
Yes, I find it frustrating. And it is dangerous because more and more of society is driven by networked computers and so few know anything about them and that small number is decreasing over time.
However, back to the seurity breach described in the articles(s). No mention about how many clearances were cancelled. There has been a lot of coverage of the incident but not much about the disciplinary action which will be taken against the personnel nor about raising the general level of awareness that those "apps" only have their UI on the phone not the data (photos, flashcards. etc) and that ownership of the data is usually turned over to the company which has provided the "app".
.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @02:03PM
Ever since Hillary stole all those sensitive emails and was let off without even a slap on the wrist, are they even punishing people for mishandling classified information? Our is this another case where nobody in charge will be punished for not properly training them or figuring out tray the data was being leaked.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @01:02PM
Important information should be stored on Post-It notes... for added security, stick them underneath your keyboard.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Sunday May 30, @01:31PM (2 children)
We are so f*cked.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @02:04PM
In reality, they can make mistakes like this all day long and nothing happens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @02:06PM
And yet, we glorify these sorts of people, even though they're greatest threat to national security. Being in the military means that you can't contribute anything of value to the country at this point.