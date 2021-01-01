from the gotta-learn-chinese-next dept.
Chinese cargo craft docks with future space station in orbit:
A Chinese cargo spacecraft carrying equipment and supplies has successfully docked with the core module of the country’s future space station, according to state media.
A Long March 7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft – loaded with essentials such as food, equipment and fuel – blasted off late on Saturday from the Wenchang launch site on the tropical southern island of Hainan, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
The docking with the space station’s Tianhe core module was completed at 5.01am Sunday Beijing time, the agency said, citing the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
China will need to carry out about 10 missions in total to complete assembly of the space station – named Tiangong, meaning “heavenly palace” – in orbit.
The station is expected to become fully operational in 2022. Once completed, it is expected to remain in low Earth orbit for up to 15 years.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @04:47PM (1 child)
Why would they need cheap plastic junk in space? Is Walmart opening up a new location?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @05:12PM
Because Mars. Let's all get on board the Mars train.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @05:20PM (1 child)
Won't their shirts get wrinkled?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @05:30PM
One of the valuable spin-offs of our incredibly expensive space programs is that the dorks invented wrinkle-free shirts.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @05:31PM
And then fireballs into some poor sucker on the ground.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @06:04PM
Ambitious schedule considering module and launch need to get ready in a specific order with any delays cascading