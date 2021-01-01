A Chinese cargo spacecraft carrying equipment and supplies has successfully docked with the core module of the country’s future space station, according to state media.

A Long March 7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft – loaded with essentials such as food, equipment and fuel – blasted off late on Saturday from the Wenchang launch site on the tropical southern island of Hainan, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

The docking with the space station’s Tianhe core module was completed at 5.01am Sunday Beijing time, the agency said, citing the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

China will need to carry out about 10 missions in total to complete assembly of the space station – named Tiangong, meaning “heavenly palace” – in orbit.

The station is expected to become fully operational in 2022. Once completed, it is expected to remain in low Earth orbit for up to 15 years.