[...] 3. "Before you can make things better, you have to stop making them worse"

[...] A big part of what I do as an engineering manager is stopping truly brilliant people from executing on plans that begin with the words "I can just do this myself in a weekend."

If you're doing things for colleagues and denying them the ability to either do it themselves or participate in the process, you're not helping, you're making them dependent on you. Even if the end result is much faster doing it yourself.

[...] Doing things for people is rarely as helpful as it seems like it should be. If they don't understand what you built, you've made things worse. If they don't know how to maintain it, you've made things worse. If you didn't know enough about their requirements to get implementation correct, you've made things worse. If they don't care about using or maintaining the thing you've built because they didn't build it and have no sense of ownership or obligation to it, you've made things worse.

It's almost always better to help by supplementing existing efforts rather than taking some work away and bringing back a solution.

[...] 5. "Thinking is also work"

[...] When I was in a traditional office environment I used to tell my people: If it's 2pm and you've finished your work for the day and you have no meetings, just go home. You're not cheating the organization, you're putting that energy in the bank. You're going to have some on call rotation where you get paged at 3am. Or a hard week where we have to work late to get something out the door. These things happen and are impossible to predict exactly when. If you're done for the day go home, relax, spend some time with family. Put that time in the bank because we will certainly [spend] it later.

[...] Organizations have to constantly be reminded that they hired great people who know what they are doing. They know that in the beginning, but over time if the value of their employees is not observable then the trust degrades and bureaucracy becomes more and more attractive to leadership. The reason why people have to be told to take time off when they have unlimited vacation time, or go home early if they're finished at 2pm, or not to answer emails after midnight is because they have innate understanding that being observed working is more valuable than the results of their work.

Obviously this creates a culture that leaves everyone worse off. The employees burn out. The organization's efficiency degrades. Poor performance decreases trust which increases bureaucracy... The turning point in my life was the day I realized to run great engineering teams I didn't need to be the best engineer in the world, I needed to get good at advertising my people and their stories up the chain of command. I needed to improve their observability so that we can keep bureaucracy at bay by maintaining a high level of trust.