[Ed note: This is highly summarized; it is well-worth reading the entire article.]
All the best engineering advice I stole from non-technical people:
Marianne Bellotti
[...] As I focus on becoming a better manager of engineers, I have been reflecting more and more on the advice that produced a 10X boost in my abilities at that same stage. More often than not the best advice, the things that stuck with me, came from people who had no background at all in software.
[...] These are five of my favorites.
1. "People like us make our money in the seams of things"
[...] Security and reliability are more likely to go wrong in the seams between components. That means literal integrations, but it also means organization seams. Places where no one is sure who owns what, or who is responsible for what are unlikely to have proper monitoring and much more likely to be two or three upgrades behind. The seams are where things get lost, sometimes for years. So if your mandate is security or availability the seams are your best bet of finding a big pay off.
[...] Often I find it useful to just acknowledge the situation up front: I tend to think in edge cases, but edge cases by definition are unlikely. As a result I tend to bring up a lot of irrelevant things. When you're discussing a problem or situation there are basically three buckets of information: things that are true, things that are false, and things that are true but irrelevant. Having a culture where people are not optimizing to avoid mentioning something true but irrelevant means we make better technical decisions overall because we get the benefit of every teammate's complete perspective.
[...] 3. "Before you can make things better, you have to stop making them worse"
[...] A big part of what I do as an engineering manager is stopping truly brilliant people from executing on plans that begin with the words "I can just do this myself in a weekend."
If you're doing things for colleagues and denying them the ability to either do it themselves or participate in the process, you're not helping, you're making them dependent on you. Even if the end result is much faster doing it yourself.
[...] Doing things for people is rarely as helpful as it seems like it should be. If they don't understand what you built, you've made things worse. If they don't know how to maintain it, you've made things worse. If you didn't know enough about their requirements to get implementation correct, you've made things worse. If they don't care about using or maintaining the thing you've built because they didn't build it and have no sense of ownership or obligation to it, you've made things worse.
It's almost always better to help by supplementing existing efforts rather than taking some work away and bringing back a solution.
[...] 5. "Thinking is also work"
[...] When I was in a traditional office environment I used to tell my people: If it's 2pm and you've finished your work for the day and you have no meetings, just go home. You're not cheating the organization, you're putting that energy in the bank. You're going to have some on call rotation where you get paged at 3am. Or a hard week where we have to work late to get something out the door. These things happen and are impossible to predict exactly when. If you're done for the day go home, relax, spend some time with family. Put that time in the bank because we will certainly [spend] it later.
[...] Organizations have to constantly be reminded that they hired great people who know what they are doing. They know that in the beginning, but over time if the value of their employees is not observable then the trust degrades and bureaucracy becomes more and more attractive to leadership. The reason why people have to be told to take time off when they have unlimited vacation time, or go home early if they're finished at 2pm, or not to answer emails after midnight is because they have innate understanding that being observed working is more valuable than the results of their work.
Obviously this creates a culture that leaves everyone worse off. The employees burn out. The organization's efficiency degrades. Poor performance decreases trust which increases bureaucracy... The turning point in my life was the day I realized to run great engineering teams I didn't need to be the best engineer in the world, I needed to get good at advertising my people and their stories up the chain of command. I needed to improve their observability so that we can keep bureaucracy at bay by maintaining a high level of trust.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @09:45PM
From tfs, I get the impression that she thinks she is managing engineers. But, she doesn't have engineers, she has programmers, and, she doesn't manage, she's herding cats.
Real engineers (mechanical, aero, civil, etc) don't need all this crap, we are problem solvers, we manage our own time and get shit done. I've been on both sides, doing the work and now, "Shit I'm a manager". The only important things I do as a manager is keep the money flowing to my team and isolate them from random shit coming from customers (in a larger organization this would be shit from upper management.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 30, @10:16PM
This sorta mush self-help psycho gibberish don't wear to well for soylentil types.