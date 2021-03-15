This is not some weird hypothetical. There’s not enough time left in the current legislative section to advance the bill that was supposed to avert that Kafkaesque outcome. This is going to happen unless Texas Governor Greg Abbott calls a special session specifically to debate this topic— extremely unlikely—or some arcane regulatory exemption can be crafted for Tesla in the months ahead.

[...] Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives told the Austin American-Statesman in March that Tesla producing cars in Texas that it first had to ship out of state to sell to Texans “would be a huge (public relations) black eye for Texas.” He said he would be “shocked” if lawmakers didn’t change the rules.

That doesn’t appear to have concerned the legislature. It spent a very great deal of time debating firearms, reproductive rights, religious concerns, and which bathrooms trans kids would be permitted to use. It did not change its franchise laws. There is some talk of a follow-up special session, though it can address only issues specifically cited as reasons it must be held. Franchise laws will not be one.

Tesla no longer has any communications or press relations department, so we had no way to reach out to the company for comment. (Tweeting the CEO to beg for a comment does not constitute an adult interaction.) Still, it seems hard to imagine General Motors, Ford, or Toyota blithely agreeing to drop a billion-dollar facility into a state where it must ship the cars it builds there out of the state to sell them to residents of that same state.