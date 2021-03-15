from the who-wants-to-open-a-Tesla-dealership? dept.
Tesla Will Have to Ship Its Texas-Built Cars Out of State to Sell Back to Residents:
Texas, the state that was once a country, has some unique features in its governance. One is that its state legislature meets only every other year for a maximum of 140 days, starting from “noon on the second Tuesday in January.” This year, the Legislature convened Jan. 12 and will wrap up its work on May 31 before breaking until 2023. And it will do so without making a widely expected change to Texas’ auto dealer franchise laws that would finally allow Tesla to sell its cars—many of which will be built at its new Austin factory next year—directly to the public in the nation’s second-largest state.
Teslas haven’t been completely unavailable to Texans this whole time; instead, buyers have had to use various inconvenient loopholes to take home their new electric cars. Now, Tesla is on the verge of having to jump through the most ridiculous one yet: having to ship its Texas-built vehicles out of the state before it can sell (and ship) them back to Lone Star buyers.
This is not some weird hypothetical. There’s not enough time left in the current legislative section to advance the bill that was supposed to avert that Kafkaesque outcome. This is going to happen unless Texas Governor Greg Abbott calls a special session specifically to debate this topic— extremely unlikely—or some arcane regulatory exemption can be crafted for Tesla in the months ahead.
[...] Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives told the Austin American-Statesman in March that Tesla producing cars in Texas that it first had to ship out of state to sell to Texans “would be a huge (public relations) black eye for Texas.” He said he would be “shocked” if lawmakers didn’t change the rules.
That doesn’t appear to have concerned the legislature. It spent a very great deal of time debating firearms, reproductive rights, religious concerns, and which bathrooms trans kids would be permitted to use. It did not change its franchise laws. There is some talk of a follow-up special session, though it can address only issues specifically cited as reasons it must be held. Franchise laws will not be one.
Tesla no longer has any communications or press relations department, so we had no way to reach out to the company for comment. (Tweeting the CEO to beg for a comment does not constitute an adult interaction.) Still, it seems hard to imagine General Motors, Ford, or Toyota blithely agreeing to drop a billion-dollar facility into a state where it must ship the cars it builds there out of the state to sell them to residents of that same state.
