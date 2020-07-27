from the you'll-be-better-able-to-remember-how-much-it-sucks-to-go-hungry dept.
Intermittent Fasting in mice demonstrably more effective at promoting long term memory retention:
A new study from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London has established that Intermittent Fasting (IF) is an effective means of improving long term memory retention and generating new adult hippocampal neurons in mice, in what the researchers hope has the potential to slow the advance of cognitive decline in older people.
The study [...] found that a calorie restricted diet via every other day fasting was an effective means of promoting Klotho[*] gene expression in mice. Klotho, which is often referred to as the "longevity gene" has now been shown in this study to play a central role in the production of hippocampal adult-born new neurons or neurogenesis.
Adult-born hippocampal neurons are important for memory formation and their production declines with age, explaining in part cognitive decline in older people.
The researchers split female mice into three groups; a control group that received a standard diet of daily feeding, a daily Calorie Restricted (CR) diet, and Intermittent Fasting (IF) in which the mice were fed every other day. The latter two groups were fed 10% less calories than the control.
Over the course of three months, the mice in the IF group demonstrated improved long-term memory retention compared to the other groups. When the brains of these mice were studied, it was apparent that the Klotho gene was upregulated, and neurogenesis increased compared to those that were on the CR diet.
[*] Klotho at Wikipedia.
Journal Reference:
Gisele Pereira Dias, Tytus Murphy, Doris Stangl, et al. Intermittent fasting enhances long-term memory consolidation, adult hippocampal neurogenesis, and expression of longevity gene Klotho [open], Molecular Psychiatry (DOI: 10.1038/s41380-021-01102-4)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 31, @10:57AM
If they were typical American mice, they probably remember how much they hated intermittent fasting compared to sinking their teeth into a nice greasy Big Mac and fries every four hours.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 31, @11:55AM
It's possible that the need for food will turn on your brain to try to get more food but if you have plenty of food why should your brain expend the energy and effort needed get more food now that it has plenty.
Too much food and you can't think straight because why bother, life is easy and you don't need to expend energy unnecessarily (at least your biology thinks that way).
Too little food and you can't function because you need food to function.
This sounds like your standard stress performance curve / model. Just google stress performance curve. Too much stress is bad. Too little stress is bad. The right amount of stress is good.
I thought the stress performance curve was well established a long time ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 31, @12:09PM (1 child)
than what? Oh, just forgot.
[Runs back to fridge]
Where is that fasting food, they are talking about?
[Puzzled, looks on phone]
Just let me fatfinger that button.
(Score: 2) by martyb on Monday May 31, @12:39PM
That was... fast!
=)
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 31, @12:36PM
Clinical fasting seems to be 8-16 hours of no food or drink.
Intermittent Fasting on a random health site defined as only eating in an 8hr window each day (being most popular, for weight loss, but drinking anytime).
Where this study defines IF as alternate day feeding, did not read enough to see about fluids.
Much easier to get on board, to improving mind and body, without complex dietary instruction more that eat whatever only every second day.