from the think-about-the-children dept.
Confronted By Aging Population China Allows Couples To Have Three Children
China will now allow married couples to have up to three children as the country attempts to halt a declining birthrate.
The policy is a dramatic change for a country which, less than a decayde ago, still performed forced abortions and sterilizations of women who had more than one child. The new three child limit raises the previous ceiling of two children. It is a recognition from the country's top leaders that China will need to undertake drastic measures to counter a rapidly aging society.
"Implementing the policy and its relevant supporting measures will help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages," China's Politburo, a top Communist Party governing body, wrote in a statement published on China's state news agency Xinhua on Monday.
Only five years ago, China officially ended its One Child policy, a raft of restrictions that for more than three decades strictly limited couples to only one child. Those who had two or more children in violation of the policy were fined heavily. Pregnant women were sometimes effectively kidnapped by local family planning officials who cajoled, intimidated, or forced women to end the birth.
Also at BBC.
See also: China's new three-child policy sends baby and maternity stocks soaring
'Too much of a burden': Chinese couples react to three-child policy
Previously: China's 'Missing Girls' Theory Likely Far Overblown, Study Shows
China "Three-Child Policy" Hinted by Stamp Design?
Japan's Population Declines by 448,000; China May Reverse Childbirth Restrictions
Related Stories
It's common for media and academics to cite the statistic that China's one-child policy has led to anywhere from 30 million to 60 million "missing girls" that has created a gender imbalance in the world's most populous nation.
But a University of Kansas researcher is a co-author of a study that has found those numbers are likely overblown, and that a large number of those girls aren't missing at all—it was more of an administrative story that had to do with how births are registered at local levels in China.
"People think 30 million girls are missing from the population. That's the population of California, and they think they're just gone," said John Kennedy, a KU associate professor of political science. "Most people are using a demographic explanation to say that abortion or infanticide are the reasons they don't show up in the census, and that they don't exist. But we find there is a political explanation."
The 2010 Chinese census found the sex ratio at birth was 118 males for every 100 females. Globally the average is about 105 males to females. In 2015, Chinese state media announced all couples would be allowed to have two children, signaling the end of the controversial 35-year-old policy, but scholars and policymakers are examining how the ban could have lasting social influence in China on everything from elderly care to political stability.
China hints at three-child policy with 'happy family' stamps
Speculation is mounting in China that the country is set to further relax its two-child policy and allow people to have more children.
Postage stamps unveiled earlier this week to mark the incoming Year of the Pig in February 2019 have led many social media users to question whether a loosening of family planning restrictions could be imminent.
The stamps show a parent pig couple and three piglets. On the surface, it hardly appears to be a policy announcement. But users on the popular Sina Weibo microblog have pointed out that two years ago, before the one-child policy was abolished, China issued Year of the Monkey stamps featuring two baby monkeys.
And in recent months, the Chinese government has been strongly encouraging couples to have more than one child. Local authorities have even been offering incentives, such as tax breaks, and education and housing subsidies.
A 2015 UN report projected that China's population would decline to about 1 billion by 2100, although some experts put the number even lower.
Related: China's 'Missing Girls' Theory Likely Far Overblown, Study Shows
Japan suffers biggest natural population decline ever in 2018
Japan suffered its biggest natural population decline ever this year, government statistics show.
The fast-graying nation also posted a record-low birthrate, as the estimated number of babies born in 2018 dipped to 921,000 -- the lowest since records began in 1899 -- according to a report published Friday by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The number of newborns is estimated to have shrunk by 25,000 from 2017, and the figure remains under the 1 million mark for the third year running.
Deaths in 2018 also hit a postwar record high of 1.369 million, with a natural population decline of 448,000 -- the highest ever.
Beijing eyes two-child policy U-turn, but 'lonely generation' has moved on
For nearly 40 years, the Chinese government harshly restricted childbearing through the one-child rule in order to control population growth. That may soon change. Beijing appears to be on the cusp of abolishing all of its family planning rules — and is even encouraging young couples to have more children as a matter of patriotic urgency.
But attitudes toward parenthood have changed. Even though there is a two-child policy in place now, many Chinese still don't want to have more than one child — or any at all. "I think having one child is enough," said Chen Yiwen, a 25-year-old accountant and newlywed. "I won't be tempted to have more — even if the family planning policy is abolished." [...] "Besides, we already have two little babies — a poodle and a corgi," she said.
Related (JP): Japan Has Aged Out of its Economic Miracle
Toyota's $392 Robot Baby for Japanese People Without Companions
Gatebox: Your New Holographic AI Assistant "Waifu"
Japan's Fertility Crisis is Creating Economic and Social Woes Never Seen Before
Japan Has 1.48 Jobs for Every Applicant
Why a Generation in Japan Is Facing a Lonely Death
Related (CN): China's 'Missing Girls' Theory Likely Far Overblown, Study Shows
China "Three-Child Policy" Hinted by Stamp Design?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @01:14AM
You will have as many children as we allow.
You shall be impregnated.
Fuck China. Fuck CCP. Fuck Han Chinese.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @01:25AM (1 child)
Fuck Jackie Chan, cocksucking bootlicker.
Chow yun-fat is my man.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @01:52AM
50 cents army at it again.
Chow yun-fat, you the man.
Amitahb Backhan, often compared with you, got nothing on you.
History will remember and honor you.
Unlike that cocksucker Jackie Chan - bootlicking scum.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @01:34AM (2 children)
That's a heck of a load for a stork to carry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @01:41AM
The Han Chinese ate all the storks, there are no storks in China no mo.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday June 01, @02:02AM
They're using bats now. Bats from the Wuhan area.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @01:39AM (2 children)
They could have kept the 1-child policy, but offered waivers to smart women. Get above 110 on an IQ test, and you can have 2 kids. IQ 120 means 3, IQ 130 means unlimited.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 01, @01:45AM (1 child)
He Jiankui showed them the way to do eugenics. Just create 1000 IQ children two at a time.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @02:01AM
What about bears of very little brains? [babylonbee.com]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 01, @01:49AM
with weapons of mass reproduction
It's war! [dailymail.co.uk]
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM