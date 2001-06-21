from the logistics++ dept.
The US military is starting to get really interested in Starship:
As part of last week's federal budget rollout, a process during which the White House proposes funding levels for fiscal year 2022, the US Air Force released its "justification book" to compare its current request to past budget data. The 462-page book contains a lot of information about how the Air Force spends its approximately $200 billion budget.
For those tracking the development of SpaceX's ambitious Starship vehicle, there is an interesting tidbit tucked away on page 305, under the heading of "Rocket Cargo" (see .pdf). The Air Force plans to invest $47.9 million into this project in the coming fiscal year, which begins October 1.
"The Department of the Air Force seeks to leverage the current multi-billion dollar commercial investment to develop the largest rockets ever, and with full reusability to develop and test the capability to leverage a commercial rocket to deliver AF cargo anywhere on the Earth in less than one hour, with a 100-ton capacity," the document states.
Starship, more than just an expensive ride. Quick military equipment delivery en route.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @10:05PM (2 children)
Because incoming sub-orbital cargo launches, in time of war, would never be confused for anything else...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 01, @10:08PM
SpaceX announces nuclear rocket engine project
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @10:17PM
The flight profile is completely different* from an ICBM and this isn't something you'd send directly into combat. Just being able to move vital supplies and ammunition from the US directly to your rear lines for distribution is enough to be worthwhile.
*High-g/low delta-v/steep entry for missiles and low-g/high delta-v/flat entry for Starship.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday June 01, @10:07PM
SpaceX bumps Starship booster engine count, ramps up Raptor factory [teslarati.com]
32 engines on the booster, from 29. A new Raptor engine every 2 days.
SpaceX first Super Heavy ‘test tank’ is almost ready for prime time [teslarati.com]
Laying the groundwork for Super Heavy amid Raptor Ramp Up [nasaspaceflight.com]
SpaceX’s Starship Super Heavy Rocket Will Be Equipped With Over 29 Powerful Raptor Engines [tesmanian.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @10:09PM
Even if they are mainly limited to travel between established bases the ability to quickly move 100t at once from any base in the world to any other on short notice is huge. In a war it allows them to quickly reinforce and resupply a threatened theatre or rapidly concentrate for an offensive. In peace it supports timely response for disaster relief even in remote areas. Any one of these on its own would be well worth investigating and preparing plans for how and when to use it. All together it is invaluable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 01, @10:16PM
That'll wipe the smile off Mohammed al-Jihadi.