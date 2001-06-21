Employees are Quitting Instead of Giving Up Working from Home:
The drive to get people back into offices is clashing with workers who've embraced remote work as the new normal.
A six-minute meeting drove Portia Twidt to quit her job.
She'd taken the position as a research compliance specialist in February, enticed by promises of remote work. Then came the prodding to go into the office. Meeting invites piled up.
The final straw came a few weeks ago: the request for an in-person gathering, scheduled for all of 360 seconds. Twidt got dressed, dropped her two kids at daycare, drove to the office, had the brief chat and decided she was done.
"I had just had it," said Twidt, 33, who lives in Marietta, Georgia.
With the coronavirus pandemic receding for every vaccine that reaches an arm, the push by some employers to get people back into offices is clashing with workers who've embraced remote work as the new normal.
While companies from Google to Ford Motor Co. and Citigroup Inc. have promised greater flexibility, many chief executives have publicly extolled the importance of being in offices. Some have lamented the perils of remote work, saying it diminishes collaboration and company culture. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Jamie Dimon said at a recent conference that it doesn't work "for those who want to hustle."
But legions of employees aren't so sure. If anything, the past year has proved that lots of work can be done from anywhere, sans lengthy commutes on crowded trains or highways. Some people have moved. Others have lingering worries about the virus and vaccine-hesitant colleagues.
And for Twidt, there's also the notion that some bosses, particularly those of a generation less familiar to remote work, are eager to regain tight control of their minions.
"They feel like we're not working if they can't see us," she said. "It's a boomer power-play."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday June 02, @02:40AM
I'm blessed to live in an area where coronavirus just isn't much of a problem (very low population-density country) and the work habits in my company haven't changed one bit. As a result, I go to the office normally every day. And thank goodness for that: I need the clear separation between home and work. I need my 45 minute bicycle commute. It helps me switch context between work time and me time.
Maybe it's just me, but I friggin' hate homeworking: you're where fun happens but you're working. Your office is 50 feet from your bedroom. The family and pets - whom I love at any other time - are constantly bothering the shit out of me and breaking my concentration. I have to attend video-conference meetings, which are a surefire way to give me a massive headache each and every time...
I'd quit if I was force to do this for longer than a couple weeks. Honestly, homeworking is fucking awful for me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @02:46AM (2 children)
Once the Big Corps get back in control, you/we would all crawl back - "can I have sum mo, sir?"
Corporatism is Borg.
Too bad - libertarians have no brains to see this despite the centuries worth of historical evidence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @02:55AM
Too bad - liberals have no muscle to push back
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday June 02, @02:57AM
I can tell your work experience is not a happy one.
Hint: if Big Corps get you down, try to work for a small company. Being a corporate drone has its advantages, but you may not be built for that. I know I'm not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @02:59AM
Well, my bosses fart in my general direction. Cough, cough, ack...&(~@#^*$...thump.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @03:02AM
[Looks to see if there is a job opening available now]
Working from home can be nice, but what they forget is anything that can be done remotely can and will be outsourced to India as soon as the companies can avoid getting their faces plastered on the news. Which is just about now, as things are getting back to "normal".
Although, I wonder where this job was physically located. There is a lot of job growth in the Alpharetta, GA area, and many offered remote working. Look at a map and it doesn't look that far from Marietta. Until you try to drive there and you find the only two real routes take you either through a tiny narrow road in downtown Roswell, or on an extra out-of-the-way drive through road construction going down 285 then finally up and up and up 400.