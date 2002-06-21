from the where's-the-beef? dept.
Meat Producer JBS Says Expects Most Plants Working Wednesday:
A ransomware attack on the world's largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.
Brazil's JBS SA, however, said late Tuesday that it had made "significant progress" in dealing with the cyberattack and expected the "vast majority" of its plants to be operating on Wednesday.
"Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat," Andre Nogueira, the CEO of JBS USA said in a statement.
[...] JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. If it were to shut down for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.
JBS said the cyberattack affected servers supporting its operations in North America and Australia. The company said it notified authorities and engaged third-party experts to resolve the problem as soon as possible. Backup servers weren't affected.
Malone said the disruption could further raise meat prices ahead of summer barbecues. Even before the attack, U.S. meat prices were rising due to coronavirus shutdowns, bad weather and high plant absenteeism. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said it expects beef prices to climb 1% to 2% this year, poultry as much as 1.5% and pork between by from 2% and 3%.
[...] Mark Jordan, who follows the meat industry as the executive director of Leap Market Analytics, said the disruption could be minimal assuming JBS recovers in the next few days. Meat processers are used to dealing with delays because of a host of factors, including industrial accidents and power outages, and they make up lost production with extra shifts, he said.
"Several plants owned by a major meatpacker going offline for a couple of days is a major headache, but it is manageable assuming it doesn't extend much beyond that," he said.
Jordan said it will help that U.S. meat demand generally eases for a few weeks between Memorial Day and the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
Also at:
Shortages loom as ransomware hamstrings the world's biggest meat producer
Mysterious cyberattack cripples world's largest meat supplier
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @10:08AM
so meat grows on trees now. I knew this genetic modification thing would lead to monumental leaps...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @10:34AM
> If it were to shut down for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows,
I don't think Bob Dobbs would approve. Even a sub-genius can see that this system needs more slack.
Starting to look like more chicken (and soy protein) in our house, for the near future.