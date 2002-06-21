from the depending-on-your-definition-of-cross-country dept.
A Driverless Truck Got a Shipment Cross-Country 10 Hours Faster Than a Human Driver:
Last month TuSimple, a transportation company focused on self-driving technology for heavy-duty trucks, shipped a truckload of watermelons from Arizona to Oklahoma using the truck’s autonomous system for over 80 percent of the journey. The starting point was Nogales, at Arizon’s southern end right on the border with Mexico. A human driver took the wheel for the first 60 miles or so, from Nogales to Tucson—but from there the truck went on auto-pilot, and not just for a little while. It drove itself all the way to Dallas, 950 miles to the east (there was a human safety driver on board the whole time, but not controlling the truck).
[...] From Dallas, the human driver took over again and drove the final 200 miles to a distribution center in Oklahoma City. From there, the watermelons were inspected—nothing to see here, they were in better shape than they would’ve been with a human driving the whole time—then distributed to stores all over the state.
The reason the watermelons were in better shape was because they were a day fresher. This is one angle TuSimple is hoping will boost its business. “We believe the food industry is one of many that will greatly benefit from the use of TuSimple’s autonomous trucking technology,” said Jim Mullen, the company’s chief administrative officer. “Given the fact that autonomous trucks can operate nearly continuously without taking a break means fresh produce can be moved from origin to destination faster, resulting in fresher food and less waste.”
[...] If regulation is one looming question around automating freight, another is technological unemployment: what about all the human drivers who’ll be left without jobs when computers take over hauling produce from state to state?
What may actually happen is that autonomous driving tech helps fill a shortage of labor in long-haul trucking, which is seeing increasingly high turnover, particularly with entry-level drivers. An episode of NPR’s Planet Moneyfrom August 2020 discussed how the job has gotten harder on workers. And humans will still be a big part of the equation for many years to come, acting as safety drivers and last-mile drivers—and their jobs will be a lot easier than they are now.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 02, @02:35PM (2 children)
But why was it faster? The article is a bit light on it. You sort of have to guess or infer the reasoning behind the 10h gap. It's not cause the AI is a much better driver, it seems to have been the human handicap of actually needing or being by law required to take breaks. You have mandatory rest breaks and then all the normal stuff like you might wanna stretch your legs, go to the bathroom etc. Human drivers are just not allowed to drive cross country with a pee-bottle and a cabin stockpiled with easy-to-eat meals (or some kind of Meth to keep you awake). Something the AI doesn't need. But if you instituted laws that forbade the AI from driving more then X hours without a recharge then the entire gap would disappear? Or at least that it my interpretation of the article.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @02:39PM
Won't someone think of the Coyotes? What are those unemployed Coyotes and drug smugglers going to do now?
(Score: 2) by Osamabobama on Wednesday June 02, @02:50PM
I wonder how much 'safety' was added by the human who, presumably, didn't get any breaks.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 2) by oumuamua on Wednesday June 02, @02:58PM
Hmm, not good:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-26/yang-s-nyc-mayoral-quest-slips-as-foes-target-inexperience [bloomberg.com]
Let me remind New Yorkers, you are not just voting for NY city here, if Yang gets knocked out so does the potential for UBI.