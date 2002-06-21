QUIC is just a transport protocol. To make it do anything you need an application protocol to be mapped onto it. In parallel to the QUIC specification, the Working Group has defined an HTTP mapping called HTTP/3. The design is all done, but we're waiting for a few more i's to be crossed before it too is published as an RFC. That doesn't prevent people from testing it though, and for the 3+ years that we've supported QUIC, we have supported HTTP on the top of it.

According to Cloudflare Radar, we're seeing around 12% of Internet traffic using QUIC with HTTP/3 already. We look forward to this increasing now that RFC 9000 is out and raising awareness of the stability of things.