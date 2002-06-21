from the QUIC-and-dirty? dept.
QUIC is a new latency-reducing, reliable, and secure internet transport protocol that is slated to replace TCP, the most commonly used transport today.
[...] The IETF just published QUIC as RFC 9000, supported by RFC 9001, RFC 9002, and RFC 8999. That means QUIC version 1 is officially formalized, and QUIC deployments will now move away from using temporary draft versions to the newly minted version 1. (HTTP/3, the version of HTTP that runs on QUIC, is following closely behind, and should be published soon.)
QUIC Version 1 is Live on Cloudflare:
The killer feature of QUIC, however, is that it is deployable in reality. We are excited to announce that QUIC version 1, RFC 9000, is available to all Cloudflare customers. We started with a limited beta in 2018, we made it general availability in 2019, and we've been tracking new document revisions every step of the way. In that time we've seen User-Agents like browsers join us in this merry march and prove that this thing works on the Internet.
QUIC is just a transport protocol. To make it do anything you need an application protocol to be mapped onto it. In parallel to the QUIC specification, the Working Group has defined an HTTP mapping called HTTP/3. The design is all done, but we're waiting for a few more i's to be crossed before it too is published as an RFC. That doesn't prevent people from testing it though, and for the 3+ years that we've supported QUIC, we have supported HTTP on the top of it.
According to Cloudflare Radar, we're seeing around 12% of Internet traffic using QUIC with HTTP/3 already. We look forward to this increasing now that RFC 9000 is out and raising awareness of the stability of things.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday June 02, @05:34PM (3 children)
Say no more say no more
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @06:05PM (2 children)
Exactly. No one in their right mind should ever let Google come anywhere near important parts of the Internet. Also, what are the odds on this being RFC 9000 being a marketing trick by Google?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @06:22PM
Another google thing that will left to wither soon.
RFC9000? They forced that number to allude to ISO9000?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday June 02, @06:24PM
In that case, it should've been RFC 8888.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @05:40PM
Now if it were RFC 9001, then it'd be OVER 9000!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by digitalaudiorock on Wednesday June 02, @06:06PM (1 child)
Am I the only one that was struck by this because, a) I'd never even heard of QUIC, and b) the statement that it's "slated to replace TCP"?? According to who? Google? (I had to search just to discover that it came from them). I mean seriously...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @06:25PM
I had heard of it two years ago when a friend was tasked to have a research project use it.
Sure took the Internet by storm in that time.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 02, @06:10PM
QUIC to replace TCP? Let me know when we've all switched from IPv4 to IPv6, after that we can talk about replacing TCP.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Wednesday June 02, @06:16PM
It was the protocol to blame, not the 5MB of javashit, 10MB of ads, tracking pixels, fonts, keystroke logging, and miscellaneous telemetry.
Oh, and now that they've fixed the protocol they'll be able to do 15MB of javashit.