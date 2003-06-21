from the road-trip dept.
Girl, 9, and sister, 4, walk away from crash with truck after taking parents’ car to drive to beach – My Blog:
A nine-year-old girl who swiped her parents’ car keys and tried to drive to the beach in the middle of the night with her four-year-old sister has crashed head-on with a semi-truck.
The Utah youngsters wanted to have a road trip to California to swim with dolphins in the ocean and drove 10 miles from their West Jordan home before the collision.
[...] The young children who share a bedroom took the car keys at 3am and headed to the car where it took them an hour and a half to work out the basics of driving, police said.
They headed out from the driveway at 4.30am and drove around 10 miles before they sideswiped a vehicle on the on-ramp.
A semi-truck driver thought the driver was under the influence and the nine-year-old then swerved into his path after leaving State Road 201 on to 3200 West.
Both the car and the truck had to be towed and police said it could have been much worse if the girls were not wearing seatbelts.
How old were you the first time you tried to drive?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Thursday June 03, @04:17PM
To attempt to drive you must first leave your parents basement
Ceterum censeo Sinae esse delendam
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 03, @04:20PM (2 children)
If only they had all had firearms this crime could have been prevented.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday June 03, @04:28PM (1 child)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday June 03, @04:30PM
Who needs a driving license? The only way to protect yourself from people in 2 ton metal death traps when I'm trying to walk to the store is to open carry my murder mobile for self defense purposes.
Ceterum censeo Sinae esse delendam
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday June 03, @04:23PM
An important piece of information lacking from the summary, and as far as I can tell the article as well, is what car the girls were driving. Took a couple of articles to find but the girls were driving a Chevy Malibu, although I did not catch the year.
https://cars.usnews.com/cars-trucks/chevrolet/malibu/safety [usnews.com]
Overall not as bad as what I expected from a chevy.
Ceterum censeo Sinae esse delendam
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 03, @04:28PM (3 children)
Don’t really need to see this on Soylentnews
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 03, @04:48PM
Better than another COVID political slugfest.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday June 03, @05:09PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 03, @05:12PM
really? I'd say the fact that a 9 year old knew to wear the seat belt, and put it on her sister, is a really interesting piece of information, in the context of the science of the human brain. adults are threatened with financial penalties, and still they don't do it. in fact, there are still idiots happily riding motorcycles without a helmet...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 03, @04:51PM (1 child)
From TFA:
I have no idea what the first half of this sentence means but I am quite sure that by the time I was 9 there was no place in the house which could reasonably be considered "not accessible".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday June 03, @04:58PM
My dad's office was inaccessible until well into my teens. Not that it was physically inaccessible (in fact, the door was open), it's that my dad made it quite clear that it was off-limit, and if he caught me in there, there'd be hell to pay. And I obeyed, because I was raised to obey my parents.
Which, I suspect, is what's lacking in this story: the girls swiping their parents' car key and driving off in their parents' car without their parents' permission tells a lot about their upbringing.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by istartedi on Thursday June 03, @04:55PM
No exciting stories here--I first got behind the wheel around the age of 16 when I was eligible for a learner's permit. My Dad was with me, so it was all legit.
So I'll share something that happened with my neighbor's two year old daughter. Yes! Just two years old. This was not intentional driving. The car was parked on a hill and she somehow managed to climb in, release the brake, and put it in neutral without actually starting it. It rolled half-way down the block and fortunately the tires ground to a stop against the curb without any harm being done. Thereafter, all their cars were securely locked and the windows rolled all the way up until she was old enough to understand the consequences.
A number of years before that somebody rolled a neighbor's van in to a telephone pole but we never saw what happened. It's possible they just forgot to set the brake or something. The windshield of the van was all smashed but IIRC the impact wasn't enough to total it.
When I legally got behind the wheel, I had full respect for hills and unattended vehicles. I always curbed my wheels when driving. This came in to play a few years later when a drunk girl hit my parked car. It went a bit up on the sidewalk, bending the frame but not totaling the car. The girl was caught because the hit was powerful enough to smash her radiator. She trailed anti-freeze to her home which was just a few blocks away.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 03, @05:09PM (1 child)
Nothing is physically inaccessible at that age unless it's locked up. And locking up the keys isn't easy.
Keeping a 3 year old safe by keeping them away from the dangerous stuff is a good idea. It's a terrible idea with a 9 year old. By that age children have to learn to behave because they can get into anything. Probably into more places than their parents, since they can fit into tight spaces and climb like monkeys.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday June 03, @05:15PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 03, @05:12PM
Was the truck driven by a solo driver or a team?