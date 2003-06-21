A nine-year-old girl who swiped her parents’ car keys and tried to drive to the beach in the middle of the night with her four-year-old sister has crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

The Utah youngsters wanted to have a road trip to California to swim with dolphins in the ocean and drove 10 miles from their West Jordan home before the collision.

[...] The young children who share a bedroom took the car keys at 3am and headed to the car where it took them an hour and a half to work out the basics of driving, police said.

They headed out from the driveway at 4.30am and drove around 10 miles before they sideswiped a vehicle on the on-ramp.

A semi-truck driver thought the driver was under the influence and the nine-year-old then swerved into his path after leaving State Road 201 on to 3200 West.

Both the car and the truck had to be towed and police said it could have been much worse if the girls were not wearing seatbelts.