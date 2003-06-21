from the safe-like-ms-windows-and-real-estate-doing-fission-together dept.
Wyoming has selected billionaire Bill Gates's company TerraPower LLC and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway's owned power company PacifiCorp to build the nation's first Natrium reactor. As reported by Reuters:
TerraPower, founded by Gates about 15 years ago, and power company PacifiCorp, owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), said the exact site of the Natrium reactor demonstration plant is expected to be announced by the end of the year. Small advanced reactors, which run on different fuels than traditional reactors, are regarded by some as a critical carbon-free technology than can supplement intermittent power sources like wind and solar as states strive to cut emissions that cause climate change.
"This is our fastest and clearest course to becoming carbon negative," Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said. "Nuclear power is clearly a part of my all-of-the-above strategy for energy" in Wyoming, the country's top coal-producing state.
The project features a 345 megawatt sodium-cooled fast reactor with molten salt-based energy storage that could boost the system's power output to 500 MW during peak power demand. TerraPower said last year that the plants would cost about $1 billion.
[...] Chris Levesque, TerraPower's president and CEO, said the demonstration plant would take about seven years to build.
"We need this kind of clean energy on the grid in the 2030s," he told reporters.
Also seen over at ZeroHedge.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday June 03, @07:24PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 03, @07:33PM
So, $2.90/W - at $0.08/kWh that's a ROI within 36,232 hours, or 4.1 years. Smart money for an investment expected to run 40 to 60 years before refueling [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 03, @07:39PM (3 children)
It appears to be a molten salt reactor using a mix of weapons-grade plutonium and natural/reprocessed/depleted uranium.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sodium-cooled_fast_reactor [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MOX_fuel [wikipedia.org]
Where's thorium, is it dead?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 03, @07:55PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 03, @08:03PM
Some of the Wiki-flak says it's an "integrated breeder reactor... that could eventually eliminate the need to enrich Uranium... This allows the benefits of a closed fuel cycle without the expense and proliferation-risk of enrichment and reprocessing plants typically required to get them."
Sounds to me like you've got to have Gates/Buffet level political connections to play with these toys. Down at the University of Florida they were having plenty of trouble getting permission to play with Cobalt60 for the purposes of significantly improving difficult radiotherapy cases like lung cancer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 03, @08:09PM
See previous comment about political connections. Thorium, as I understand it, would require significant infrastructure development and would basically play independently of the current Uranium / Plutonium systems. Reading through the TerraPower material, they're significantly involved with utilization of existing "nuclear wastes," and processing their own wastes to safer levels. So, instead of going it alone with what might be a "better" system in the long run, they're integrating with the existing infrastructure and trying to help the legacy players with their expensive problems.
