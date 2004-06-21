U.S. Finds No Evidence of Alien Technology in Flying Objects, but Can't Rule It Out, Either (archive)
American intelligence officials have found no evidence that aerial phenomena witnessed by Navy pilots in recent years are alien spacecraft, but they still cannot explain the unusual movements that have mystified scientists and the military, according to senior administration officials briefed on the findings of a highly anticipated government report.
The report determines that a vast majority of more than 120 incidents over the past two decades did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology, the officials said. That determination would appear to eliminate the possibility that Navy pilots who reported seeing unexplained aircraft might have encountered programs the government meant to keep secret.
But that is about the only conclusive finding in the classified intelligence report, the officials said. And while a forthcoming unclassified version, expected to be released to Congress by June 25, will present few other firm conclusions, senior officials briefed on the intelligence conceded that the very ambiguity of the findings meant the government could not definitively rule out theories that the phenomena observed by military pilots might be alien spacecraft.
[...] The report concedes that much about the observed phenomena remains difficult to explain, including their acceleration, as well as ability to change direction and submerge. One possible explanation — that the phenomena could be weather balloons or other research balloons — does not hold up in all cases, the officials said, because of changes in wind speed at the times of some of the interactions.
[...] Many of the more than 120 incidents examined in the report are from Navy personnel, officials said. The report also examined incidents involving foreign militaries over the last two decades. Intelligence officials believe at least some of the aerial phenomena could have been experimental technology from a rival power, most likely Russia or China.
Previously: Ex-Official Who Revealed UFO Project Accuses Pentagon of "Disinformation" Campaign
Related Stories
Ex-official who revealed UFO project accuses Pentagon of 'disinformation' campaign
The former Pentagon official who went public about reports of UFOs has filed a complaint with the agency's inspector general claiming a coordinated campaign to discredit him for speaking out — including accusing a top official of threatening to tell people he was "crazy," according to documents reviewed by POLITICO.
Lue Elizondo, a career counterintelligence specialist who was assigned in 2008 to work for a Pentagon program that investigated reports of "unmanned aerial phenomena," filed the 64-page complaint to the independent watchdog on May 3 and has met several times with investigators, according to his legal team.
The claim that the government is trying to discredit him comes weeks before the director of national intelligence and the Pentagon are expected to deliver an unclassified report to Congress about UFOs and the government's strategy for investigating such encounters. The report is expected to include a detailed accounting of the agencies, personnel and surveillance systems that gather and analyze the data.
"What he is saying is there are certain individuals in the Defense Department who in fact were attacking him and lying about him publicly, using the color of authority of their offices to disparage him and discredit him and were interfering in his ability to seek and obtain gainful employment out in the world," said Daniel Sheehan, Elizondo's attorney. "And also threatening his security clearance."
Previously:
Pentagon's UFO Investigation Program Revealed
UFO Existence 'Proven Beyond Reasonable Doubt': Former Head Of Pentagon Program
Newly-Released Video Shows 2015 U.S. Navy Sighting of UFO
The US Navy is Drafting New Rules to Report UFO Sightings
US Navy Spokesman Acknowledges UFO Videos
The Pentagon Releases Official Footage of UFOs. No, Seriously!
The Pentagon Has Continued to Investigate UFOs Under Renamed Program
You Can Now Easily Download All CIA UFO Documents to Date
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @03:53PM
but it is aliens.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @03:57PM
If aliens ain't behind it, cops are. It's always one or the other.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday June 04, @03:58PM (1 child)
It's a plot to distract the public from this report.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @03:59PM
Noooooo, the horror of it all!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @04:06PM
Has posted some convincing breakdowns of what is really going on, showing all the calculations, models and diagrams
tldr NOT aliens
https://www.youtube.com/user/mickword [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 04, @04:07PM
At first, I just thought it was sad, that enough bureaucrats were incompetent enough for these videos to be labeled as "unidentified flying objects", when it's quite clear they are simply "unidentified imaging artifacts". See https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/navy-videos-showing-ufos-not-aliens [syfy.com] and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q7jcBGLIpus [youtube.com] .
But I now seriously doubt that they lack the capacity to come up with these simple explanations themselves.
So I started thinking: maybe there's additional data, that is unreleased, that confirms the ridiculous claims of 600g accelerations.
But it's looking more and more like a simple matter of idiots in charge, who don't believe the bureaucrats. Exactly the type of flashy absurd demand that Trump would make of his subordinates, and then the subordinates are forced to talk about these idiotic statements. While at the same time trying to keep their secrets (aircraft/sensor capabilities and alike).
So what can they say? "yes, these are authentic videos" (and I hope the idiotic pilots are out of a job because they can't distinguish overexposed IR camera effects from physical objects). "we'll prepare a report for you then, but we can't release everything to the public".
And now the idiots will have more reasons to scream that there's a coverup.
Yes. They want to keep their technical capabilities a secret (although I doubt it actually matters at this point). Because if they do reveal anything that's marked as "secret" they go to jail.
Maybe it wasn't Trump. But it was Trump-like people.
Idiots put in charge by a popularity contest, wasting valuable resources to research nonsense.
I can understand the people who write books and make movies about this.
They get more money if they convince more people.
But what are the reasons that these pilots are talking about tic-tacs following them around?
It's obvious that didn't happen.
Do they need the money?
Don't they care that they will never be trusted by sane people again?
Or are they under orders, because for some reason there is a conspiracy within the US government to polute the public discourse with nonsense?
This whole thing doesn't make sense to me.