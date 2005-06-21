China maintains 'artificial sun' at 120 million Celsius for over 100 seconds, setting new world record:
China broke the record by keeping the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) by achieving plasma temperature at 120 million Celsius for 101 seconds and 160 million Celsius for 20 seconds, a major step toward the test run of the fusion reactor.
The Tokamak devise[sic] is located at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It is designed to replicate the nuclear fusion process that occurs naturally in the sun and stars to provide almost infinite clean energy through controlled nuclear fusion, which is often dubbed the "artificial sun."
The achievement broke a previous record of maintaining the plasma temperature at 100 million C for 100 seconds. According to Li Miao, director of the physics department of the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, it is a milestone in reaching the goal of keeping the temperature at a stable level for a long time.
"The breakthrough is significant progress, and the ultimate goal should be keeping the temperature at a stable level for a long time," Li told the Global Times, adding that the next milestone might be to maintain the stability for a week or more.
Because when it escapes from the lab, we can track it by simply following the trail of sunburns.
Pff everybody knows they are creating the artificial sun so that they can burn all the evidence for the other accidental lab experiments ...
What a boring name. High profile Chinese technical projects are usually called Golden Palace, Divine Vessel or Long March or Heavenly Questions. EAST is... well, some acronym. They might as well have called it a number 31...
Now, all we need do is train homeowners, businessowners, and industry to use all the energy they want in 100 seconds, before it shuts down. I see a real future in batteries.
100 million Celsius seems a little warm to be keeping around as a stable target. Why not something a little cooler and therefore presumably more thermally manageable? TFA points out that these temps are fifteen times the temperature at the core of the sun.
