Linux x86/x86_64 Will Now Always Reserve The First 1MB Of RAM - Phoronix:
The Linux x86/x86_64 kernel code already had logic in place for reserving portions of the first 1MB of RAM to avoid the BIOS or kernel potentially clobbering that space among other reasons while now Linux 5.13 is doing away with that "wankery" and will just unconditionally always reserve the first 1MB of RAM.
[...] The motivation now for Linux 5.13 in getting that 1MB unconditional reservation in place for Linux x86/x86_64 stems from a bug report around an AMD Ryzen system being unbootable on Linux 5.13 since the change to consolidate their early memory reservations handling. Just unconditionally doing the first 1MB makes things much simpler to handle.
The change was sent in this morning as part of x86/urgent. "Do away with all the wankery of reserving X amount of memory in the first megabyte to prevent BIOS corrupting it and simply and unconditionally reserve the whole first megabyte."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @06:06PM (9 children)
Why is systemd still a thing?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @06:27PM (7 children)
You can choose not to use it. Slackware doesn't have it and Gentoo has it only as an option.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @09:08PM (4 children)
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @09:15PM (3 children)
Gee whiz. You help the Romans execute just *one* messiah and you never hear the end of it. Let it go, man.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @11:03PM (1 child)
Jewsus never existed.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @11:44PM
Yes he did, just not in the first 1mb of Rome.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday June 07, @09:01AM
No, you're thinking of the Dead Messiah Sketch: "The only reason that he had been up on that cross in the first place was that he had been NAILED there...".
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday June 06, @11:36PM (1 child)
And there are many more distros without systemd, and several that allow you to install the OS without it.
https://nosystemd.org/ [nosystemd.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Linux_distributions_without_systemd [wikipedia.org]
I'm having great success with Alpine, for servers. Not sure how much effort it might take to make it smooth / easy for general desktop use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @01:29AM
We would love to love Alpine, but we've run into weird bugs, unexpected undefined behavior, and library incompatibility because of their use of musl.
That said, we also try to use runit where we can, even in places where it isn't the init process as well. That is a nice and easily understood ecosystem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @11:06PM
or shitty closed source bioses. Why isn't core/libre boot on everything. hardware vendors are disgusting fucks.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 06, @06:17PM (4 children)
Wasn't so long ago that 1MB of RAM was an unthinkably large resource pool, more than the 640KB that we all know is "all the memory your average user will ever need."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @09:46PM (2 children)
had to go thru some hoops and loops with himem.sys and emm386.exe to get that WingCommander II thingy to work, lol.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @12:32AM
*snigger* himem
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 07, @02:11AM
F-that, we went for the PharLap 32 bit compiler as soon as it was available.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 07, @12:04PM
I downloaded the SLS floppy disk set from a local BBS in the fall of 93 and booted linux on a 40 mhz 386 with 4 megs ram as a student.
Kernel compilation required a bit more than 4 megs so with swapping it took like an hour to compile the kernel. So my board had 8 memory slots (back when you had to use four 8-bit simms to get 32 bits wide) so I stuck some old 256K simms in the empty slots giving me 5 megs and kernel compile times dropped to something like 15 minutes due to much less swapping.
Anyway back in the old days of linux even one meg counted and was important.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday June 06, @06:18PM (4 children)
To me it is on the contrary: Linux 5.13 unbootable on AMD Ryzen system.
This indicates how effective is the current political reality inversion on minds of people and even on minds of engineers.
Perhaps the kernel devs should read more of AMD AGESA documentation and AMD BKDG guide instead of naively relying on ancient intelism.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @06:35PM (1 child)
Do you have a source for documentation which definitively states how to calculate at runtime how much memory to reserve? AMD and Intel are both notorious for withholding processor documentation for low level functionality. Just ask the coreboot project.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @07:21PM
It's not a processor problem, the problem is EFI runtime services, out-of-band service processors and trusted platform insecurities. Looking at the processor only, it boots with the interrupt descriptor table at 0x00, other than that no memory is unavailable to the operating system (technically, since all interrupts are masked at bootup, even the memory at 0x00 is usable).
But when you have other services running on a PC that can access main memory without going through the OS, all bets are off. In ancient times this included BIOS and VESA memory stores, DMA transfers before IOMMU, and any other peripheral processing offload. The subversion of the OS continued with Intel's trusted computing platform, the SMM extensions, and the idiocy that is EFI runtime services. And let's not even consider that coprocessor running Minix alongside your OS...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 06, @08:55PM
In some sense, it is the duty of the smaller player to conform to the larger one, and in this case there's a clear case for Linux 5.13 being much more significant than the AMD Ryzen systems.
(Score: 3, Funny) by srobert on Monday June 07, @02:34AM
"This indicates how effective is the current political reality inversion on minds of people and even on minds of engineers."
Yes, it affects both people AND engineers.
(Score: 4, Funny) by pvanhoof on Sunday June 06, @06:20PM (7 children)
Soon BIOS developers will need 8GB of RAM to load all of Win10 just to start their .NET WPF XAML UI soft.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @07:44PM (6 children)
My wife's netbook has 32Gb of SSD space. A year in and Windows 10 is using 25Gb. Fucking disaster of an OS.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @12:47AM (4 children)
How does an OS use up 25 gb? Logfiles?
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Monday June 07, @03:07AM (2 children)
Far as I can tell, by mistaking a server's guts for a desktop OS. There's just loads and loads of crap that's maybe useful in a server environment but why on earth is it in a desktop OS? (Nothing specific, but that's the impression I got from trawling through Win10's OMFG disk footprint.)
Then again for many years I had the same complaint about linux: why on earth did every distro load the Apache webserver on a desktop system??!
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Monday June 07, @07:31AM (1 child)
> Then again for many years I had the same complaint about linux: why on earth did every distro load the Apache webserver on a desktop system??!
Out of curiosity, which distros did you find this on? I have been installing Linux on desktops for more than 15 years, and I never ended up with the Apache web server auto-installed on one of them. Not even the server distros did it, because they would leave it to you to pick which web server you wanted.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday June 07, @08:20AM
I'm pretty sure S.u.S.E. Linux (no, that's not written wrong; back then this is how it was named) did this about 20 years ago.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Marand on Monday June 07, @08:18AM
Windows stores basically everything on disk even if you're not using it so that enabling a previously-unused OS feature is more or less instant instead of having to wait on a download. That's why upgrading to a different Windows 10 version is relatively painless, because it's all there already even if you aren't "allowed" to use it yet, so an "upgrade" just flags you as able to use those features and turns them on for you. In Linux terms, it's sort of like if you chose to download all three full Debian DVD images and keep them on your system "just in case". You're not using 90% of those packages but hey you never know if you might want to install something while the internet's out. Except in that case you're choosing to do that, whereas with Windows Microsoft chose it for you.
Plus it likes to use a few gigabytes on a pending "feature update", and after an update there'll be a few gigs used by the previous version for rollback purposes, plus various updates making disk use creep upward over time.
As someone that only deals with Windows in a VM it's kind of annoying because it makes what should be small disk images way larger than they need to be. I just want the Windows equivalent of a Debian netinst image: give me enough OS to boot, let me choose what I want, and only download that as needed. Bleh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @12:04PM
don't be cheap - buy her a mac book air
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @06:33PM (26 children)
In my youthful computer geek days I used to subscribe to some programming magazines and I remember looking on in envy when all the 32-bit Unix workstation started to come out. In those days, you typically had a 32-bit CPU, 4MB of RAM and a 120MB hard disk. Often the CPU was a Motorola 68020 or 030 or, if you were very lucky, a SPARC or MIPS. There were even some ARM Unix workstations. 4MB seemed to be about the minimum for running Unix. 1MB is 25% of that, and the Linux kernel harks back to those days. In 1991, when Linux was first devised, a 386 or 486 with 4MB of RAM was quite a powerful PC, and the minimum you needed to run a proper OS.
(Score: 3, Informative) by sjames on Sunday June 06, @06:43PM (1 child)
And the memory went on a full sized daughter card where you plugged in a seemingly endless array of DIP chips out of a tube, then set DIP switches to specify the size of the chips. Then check for memory errors, pull the card and mash each chip with your thumb to seat it better.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Reziac on Monday June 07, @03:10AM
LOL, yes, my 286 has one of those cards.... 2mb was at the time a massive upgrade, except DOS couldn't see it as system RAM (something was wrong with the card's driver). But it could see it as a RAMdisk. So I converted it into workspace, and had an astonishingly fast 286.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by choose another one on Sunday June 06, @07:18PM (3 children)
Yep, in fact I think back in late 80s early 90s some Unix boxes were only 2MB RAM, reason I think that is we had a disk quota larger than RAM size and I'm absolutely sure disk quota was 4MB :-)
When I decided to get my own hardware (for Linux) I pushed the boat out and specified 16MB RAM, I can remember getting a "what do you need that much for" comment from a guy in the next lab - I think he was a vi user, I wasn't, I knew what I needed it for :-)
Back to topic though - you are correct and what is being referred to as "wankery" now had good reason for existing back then. You very probably needed every possibly available byte of that first 1MB, and having it reserved away at boot might well make the difference between a system that was usable or constantly in swap hell.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @08:31PM (1 child)
eight megabytes and constantly swapping?
(Score: 3, Funny) by choose another one on Monday June 07, @08:26AM
Guilty as charged. Probably spent more time programming my editor than editing my programs....
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Acabatag on Monday June 07, @04:10AM
I still have a running specimen of an ancient Altos box. Called an 'Altos 586' because it was a five-user (serial consoles) 8086-based Unix box running Microsoft Xenix. It supports five users in 512K of RAM with an 8086.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by krishnoid on Sunday June 06, @07:44PM (3 children)
There was also a period where RAM was just plain *expensive*. The "correct" option to get the best performance out of your computer was to add as much RAM as possible, but that was infeasible due to the expense. So there were articles on getting a motherboard with a faster bus, faster-spinning hard drives, faster/multicore CPUs etc. to improve performance.
However, since RAM prices became a tenth or less what they used to be *and* Linux/Windows 7+ aggressively/opportunistically caches disk access in RAM, only a few motherboards can accommodate much more RAM and the shipped standard is something like 8GB (more like 16GB these days), when 24GB+ drastically improves (non-network) multiple-application responsiveness. People still ask me questions about DDR3 (?)vs DDR4 RAM, or whether they should get faster RAM, when based on my understanding the RAM speed is less important than having a lot of it to hold your whole application and much of your data memory-resident.
I guess most of these machines are spec'd for web browsing and gaming, but power users who might switch between a few apps for work -- e.g., Outlook, IDE, MS Teams, 20-tab-open browser running multiple heavyweight web apps, maybe a few MS-office type documents -- could probably benefit from maxing out RAM nowadays for maybe $300-$500. The speed and durability of solid-state drives make this somewhat less of an issue, but I found it odd that RAM used to be a big deal, and now that operating systems and power-user demands could benefit from that headroom, what seems to have been a holy grail/pipe-dream in the past seems to have dropped out of consideration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @10:33PM
RAM speed matters, the performance difference between generations here is significant. I'm also not sure many users could figure out how to use 8GB of RAM, let alone 16+, because the browser is the heaviest application in common use, and even chrome is fine with 4.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 07, @12:51AM
That is also my experience. If all of your programs fit in memory, and stay there, even ancient PC-100 memory would be "fast enough". It's the constant swapping that wears away that last nerve.
As you note, SSD's have changed that to some extent. Still, a shortage of RAM is going to decrease the life of your SSD. Better to read the SSD once, commit to memory, then write back to the SSD when appropriate, than to read continuously from SSD.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Reziac on Monday June 07, @03:18AM
That's my experience too. 8GB is adequate, but same box with 32GB is night and day, and that's even when it's not being particularly exercised -- everything is just a whole lot snappier. And was the same with several different OSs. (Glad I got greedy and ran around filling up all my RAM capacity before the prices went stupid...)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @07:45PM (7 children)
Pfft when I were a lad, we had 64k and we ENJOYED it. Luxury.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @08:26PM (3 children)
My first computer had 1k of RAM and storage was to cassette tape at 300 baud.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @08:35PM (2 children)
You kids had it easy.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @03:01AM (1 child)
Yeah, we had punch card operated looms, and our parents called us lazy asses (they used manual looms).
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday June 07, @08:46AM
I'm surprised they didn't call you Jacq arses ;)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Monday June 07, @03:17AM (2 children)
Of course, we had it tough: We had to get up at 2 o'clock every morning, half-an-hour before we went to bed, eat a lump of gray goo from a blown-out capacitor, calculate 400 instructions perfectly on bits of scrap paper, solder 15 chips in place, and when we got home our computers would kill us and dance around on our graves singing Daisy, Daisy.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 3, Funny) by Eratosthenes on Monday June 07, @05:45AM (1 child)
Was thinking of composing a "Yorkshiremen" dialogue, but now I just stand in awe of Thexalon. Daisy! In Space, no one can hear.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @06:26AM
Will I dream?
(Score: 3, Informative) by SomeGuy on Sunday June 06, @07:46PM (3 children)
It was also the Unix/Linux folks who kept complaining that a GUI would waste "too much memory", even though the original Mac did it in 128k, and Windows 95 could do it in as little as 4MB.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @08:31PM (1 child)
I remember when the Linux people were complaining that X was "slow" and used too many resources. A friend of mine asked one of the original X developer about it, and he said that X was designed to run on 1 MIPS machines. People were worried that because it was a network protocol that somehow it would be very slow. It isn't, and particularly not when you're running it on the local machine.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Monday June 07, @06:24AM
Notice the sudden shift in tenses during your post...
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @01:29AM
128K was not enough. A mere year later, Apple released the "Fat Mac" with 512K of RAM.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @08:09PM (3 children)
To think that my cheap wireless router has more of both.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @12:39AM (2 children)
One day the cheap wireless router will have 256Gb and 1million cores. Think about that.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Monday June 07, @05:07AM (1 child)
I doubt it. With the size of transistors approaching the size of atoms, Moore's law is coming to an end.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday June 07, @08:48AM
Meh, atoms are mostly empty space - surely we can cram in higher densities there!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 06, @08:42PM (3 children)
The common pattern that repeats time and again in various projects in recent years; features that were working before, are getting removed because the new crop of "developers" cannot handle the complexity. The very same complexity that the previous generations thought nothing about.
The stink you smell in the air, is the frameworks of our civilization rotting all around us. The precious "win against ableism" was cutting the throat to spite the trachea.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by engblom on Monday June 07, @07:29AM (1 child)
Previous generations were never able to handle the complexity. Even today we still find bugs that has been lurking for decades. They were just forced to add the complexity because they had no other choice with the limited resources the computers had, not because they had the skills.
In the past when security was not the same important, but performance was everything (because computer resources where limited), it was motivated to add the complexity (and bugs). Today with everything connected to Internet, and with personal information and access to services as banking, medical records etc, it would be insane to add complexity just to save a fraction of computer resources.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @08:32AM
Suuure we do. One per HOW many thousands of more severe bugs added by the present crop of devs?
A hundred pieces of journalistic screamers celebrating each such a fortunate find, do NOT change the sick reality where Linux releases are blocked time and again by the bugs being added in the recent patches. Some do even get their own bit of celebration too.
https://www.theregister.com/2021/03/07/linux_5_12_rc2_emergency_swapfile_bug_fix/ [theregister.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @11:43AM
Simplicity is to be preferred over complexity wherever possible. It makes systems more robust and maintainable.
Complexity is something that should be avoided. A 'machismo' about or fetish towards complexity for its own sake is a bad attitude to have about software development.
Sometimes problems can be irreducibly complex, for fundamental reasons, or due to requirements or restraints. But when the opportunity arises -- as it has here -- to simplify the system, then the wiser decision in the long run is to take the opportunity and make the system better.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday June 07, @11:03AM
Is that memory still mapped in /dev/mem? If so, it sounds like you could store arbitrary data there without the kernel or any process ever touching it (unless that process also accesses /dev/mem directly). Probably not useful, but an interesting thought anyway.
