Swiss mired in poisonous row over pesticides:
[...] The Swiss will vote on Jun 13 on a proposal which, if it passes, would make Switzerland the first country in the world to ban synthetic pesticides.
Proponents seek to ban pesticides with non-naturally occurring chemicals - and not only for agriculture but also for public green spaces, private gardens, and even for killing the weeds on railway tracks.
The initiative, entitled "For a Switzerland free from synthetic pesticides", would also ban the import of foodstuffs produced with synthetic pesticides, so as not to put Swiss farmers at a disadvantage.
(Score: 5, Informative) by bradley13 on Monday June 07, @05:59AM (3 children)
Swiss here. The core of the initiative is indeed about pesticides and herbicides, but it doesn't forbid them. It just says "if you use synthetic chemicals, you don't qualify for subsidies." Switzerland is densely populated, and has an increasing problem of field runoff getting into drinking water supplies. Add to that an insane level of agricultural subsidies, and I could support this idea.
But: The people putting the initiative together just couldn't stop themselves. They had to add more and more stuff into the same bag. It goes so far as to require farmers to keep only as many livestock as they can feed off of their own land. I.e., you're not allowed to buy in fodder, not even from your neighbor. Add in the import restrictions, which would be essentially impossible to enforce, and would lead to a huge increase in food prices...well...
If the initiative hadn't gotten carried away, it would probably have passed. A combination of environmentalism (although "natural" pesticides can be even nastier than synthetic ones) and people like me who object to object to the massive subsidies going to farmers. However, since they included more and amore crazy stuff, the initiative has almost no chance of passing.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @07:39AM (1 child)
It almost sounds like the chemical industry has helped them to be more 'ambitious'? I don't know, maybe that's just a cynic in me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @09:39AM
In my opinion (Swiss citizen) this is a common problem with popular initiatives, and one of the few "problems" of the Swiss system.
A votation will be organised for every proposition that collects 100,000 valid signatures in 18 months. It takes effort to formulate the proposition and collect signatures, so this is usually done by political organizations with strong opinions about the matter at hand. In their internal discussions the "more ambitious" version is often more popular than a toned-down version. As a result propositions are often on the more "extreme" side; if the topic is popular they often still collect enough signatures but then have a hard time in the votation because a majority would prefer a more "balanced" approach.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday June 07, @10:28AM
Thanks for the explanation! As summarised it sounds pretty crazy since it'd ban relatively benign synthetics while OK'ing compounds like Paris Green, whose molecular structure is something like copper, arsenic, oxygen, arsenic, arsenic, oxygen, more arsenic, carbon, arsenic, arsenic, and some more arsenic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @06:18AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @10:49AM
Eliminate pesticides, get more insects, force people to eat them instead of beef and chicken. No thanks, commies.