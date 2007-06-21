Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Do Wristwatches Get Any Better than a Cuckoo Clock?

posted by Fnord666 on Monday June 07, @09:32AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the cuckoo-watch dept.
/dev/random

martyb writes:

Do Wristwatches Get Any Better than a Cuckoo Clock?:

There are few better ways of asserting your independent spirit as a hardware hacker than by creating your own special timepiece. Even more so if the timepiece is a watch, particularly in this era of smartwatches. Few home-made timepieces though have come as near to wristwatch Nirvana as the cuckoo clock wristwatch from [Kiyotaka Akasaka], which we would venture to name as having won wristwatches. Nobody will top this one in the field of home-made clocks!

There is a short (35 second) video of it on YouTube.

What's the most unusual timepiece you've ever seen? Worn? Do you have a favorite?

My favorite is a Seiko Titanium Grand Sport that I bought about 15 years ago. It's not that unusual, but it is amazingly light-weight. It's a little small at 38mm but that size is fine for me.

Original Submission


«  Close Encounters of the Jovian Kind: NASA's Juno to Get a Close Look at Jupiter's Moon Ganymede
Do Wristwatches Get Any Better than a Cuckoo Clock? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by driverless on Monday June 07, @10:18AM

    by driverless (4770) on Monday June 07, @10:18AM (#1142695)

    ... worn by Deja Vu [youtu.be] takes some beating.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @11:01AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @11:01AM (#1142699)

    What is with people and watches? It's not enough being surrounded by clocks pretty much everywhere, so you need some more?

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @11:32AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @11:32AM (#1142704)

      If you don't have a smartwatch with at least quad-core and 8 gigabytes of RAM, you are the boomer.

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Monday June 07, @11:22AM

    by looorg (578) on Monday June 07, @11:22AM (#1142701)

    While it looks funny I don't think I would want one of those on my wrists. Looks to large dimension wise, also I think it's fairly given that you have to wear it with the face (or house) outwards and I prefer to have my clock inwards, and I do wonder how much it weighs. Perhaps it can be sold as some kind of training utility can you'll build up wrist strength from having to look at the time.

    What's the most unusual timepiece you've ever seen?

    I think the first time I saw someone wearing a binary wrist watch. All the blinking little lights. It just seems so anti-clock and not very practical at all but at the same time genius and funny to look at.

(1)