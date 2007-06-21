from the cuckoo-watch dept.
Do Wristwatches Get Any Better than a Cuckoo Clock?:
There are few better ways of asserting your independent spirit as a hardware hacker than by creating your own special timepiece. Even more so if the timepiece is a watch, particularly in this era of smartwatches. Few home-made timepieces though have come as near to wristwatch Nirvana as the cuckoo clock wristwatch from [Kiyotaka Akasaka], which we would venture to name as having won wristwatches. Nobody will top this one in the field of home-made clocks!
There is a short (35 second) video of it on YouTube.
What's the most unusual timepiece you've ever seen? Worn? Do you have a favorite?
My favorite is a Seiko Titanium Grand Sport that I bought about 15 years ago. It's not that unusual, but it is amazingly light-weight. It's a little small at 38mm but that size is fine for me.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday June 07, @10:18AM
... worn by Deja Vu [youtu.be] takes some beating.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @11:01AM (1 child)
What is with people and watches? It's not enough being surrounded by clocks pretty much everywhere, so you need some more?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @11:32AM
If you don't have a smartwatch with at least quad-core and 8 gigabytes of RAM, you are the boomer.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday June 07, @11:22AM
While it looks funny I don't think I would want one of those on my wrists. Looks to large dimension wise, also I think it's fairly given that you have to wear it with the face (or house) outwards and I prefer to have my clock inwards, and I do wonder how much it weighs. Perhaps it can be sold as some kind of training utility can you'll build up wrist strength from having to look at the time.
I think the first time I saw someone wearing a binary wrist watch. All the blinking little lights. It just seems so anti-clock and not very practical at all but at the same time genius and funny to look at.