Jeff Bezos says he will fly into space next month
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has revealed on Instagram that he plans to fly on Blue Origin's first human spaceflight next month.
"I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life," Bezos, the richest person in the world, said in a post published Monday morning. "It's an adventure. It's a big deal for me."
Bezos said he invited his younger brother, Mark, whom he described as his best friend, to go along. The two brothers will join the winner of an auction for a third seat on the flight, which is set to take place on July 20 of this year. Bidding for this seat is already at $2.8 million but is likely to go higher during a live auction on July 12. Proceeds from this auction will be donated to Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future.
[...] Now, Bezos may not be bringing his mom on the first human flight of the vehicle—but he will be bringing a family member. This speaks to the company's, and his, confidence in the safety of New Shepard. After this mission, Blue Origin is expected to begin flying other passengers on future flights later this year. The company has not yet set a public price for tickets inside the capsule, which can carry as many as six people.
Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @09:21PM
Where is the GoFundMe for DJT in the third seat?
Gaaark on Monday June 07, @09:25PM
So...bringing his brother and, maybe, a couple of girlfriends too? Hookers? Something with not a penis?
Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @10:16PM
Alexa has no p***s, so maybe he can take a crateload of those away with himself...
Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @09:31PM
Taxes are too high on Earth, this has been his escape plan for years. We should make him leave a deposit.
Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @09:54PM
Is he taking money with him? Wouldn't his cash exceed the vehicle carrying capacity?
Beryllium Sphere (r) on Monday June 07, @09:34PM
I'd take a small ham radio transceiver and make contacts as a "space station".
There would be only a very window for talking to people but it could be advertised in advance.
Assuming of course safety rules allow for a transmitter, which doesn't seem super likely.
DECbot on Monday June 07, @09:46PM
How is Bezos not a Bond villain at this point? He owns a major news outlet (The Washington Post), the largest online market place (amazon.com), a network of in-home spy devices (Amazon Echo/Ring), a good deal of 'the cloud' (Amazon AWS), and even builds his own rockets (Blue Origin). Check the casinos and cabanas, Bond and MI6 appear to be MIA!
Of course it could be like documented on Spitting Image where Bezos, Musk, and Branson all end up living in a penis shaped inflatable habitat on Mars.
DannyB on Monday June 07, @09:51PM
Does he mean on Blue Origin's New Shepard -- (If I understand correctly) -- a suborbital joyride for rich people? (Please correct me if I'm wrong.)
He wants to be the first one? Isn't Bezos forgetting about the part where you let someone else less rich and more expendable go first in case something goes wrong?
That's not "going into space". That's tip-toeing into the big vast ocean before running back to mommy.
Bezos, how about:
* you get something into orbit?
* you get at least one fright certified BE-4 engine for ULA? [youtube.com]
What happens when ULA can't deliver on its contracts with the military because it doesn't have any fright certified BE-4 engines from Blue Origin? Why did ULA get the large share of that money and SpaceX got the small share of that money because the military thought ULA was a less risky bet?
Anonymous Coward on Monday June 07, @10:18PM
Racists.