from the cement-cements-cembalos dept.
Visualizing cement hydration on a molecular level:
The concrete world that surrounds us owes its shape and durability to chemical reactions that start when ordinary Portland cement is mixed with water. Now, MIT scientists have demonstrated a way to watch these reactions under real-world conditions, an advance that may help researchers find ways to make concrete more sustainable.
[...] Cement in concrete contributes about 8 percent of the world's total carbon dioxide emissions, rivaling the emissions produced by most individual countries. With a better understanding of cement chemistry, scientists could potentially "alter production or change ingredients so that concrete has less of an impact on emissions, or add ingredients that are capable of actively absorbing carbon dioxide," says Admir Masic, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering.
[...] Using Raman microspectroscopy, the MIT scientists observed a sample of ordinary Portland cement placed underwater without disturbing it or artificially stopping the hydration process, mimicking the real-world conditions of concrete use. In general, one of the hydration products, called portlandite, starts as a disordered phase, percolates throughout the material, and then crystallizes, the research team concluded.
Journal Reference:
Hyun-Chae Loh, Hee-Jeong Kim, Franz-Josef Ulm, et al. Time-Space-Resolved Chemical Deconvolution of Cementitious Colloidal Systems Using Raman Spectroscopy, Langmuir (DOI: 10.1021/acs.langmuir.1c00609)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 08, @10:26AM (1 child)
The EPA has a web page listing sources of greenhouse gases (https://www.epa.gov/ghgemissions/sources-greenhouse-gas-emissions). Have a look and total up the six categories: transportation 29%, electricity production 25%, industry 23%, commercia/residential 13%, agriculture 10% and land use/forestry 12%. According to my calculator, that adds up to 112%. Conclusion: these twisted AGW fucks are so intent on their agenda to bring us back to the stone age that they ignore basic math.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 08, @10:38AM
>> they ignore basic math.
Saint Greta must have skipped that lecture.
Queue the downmods and defensive comments from the Greta fan club in 4..3..2..