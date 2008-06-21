Justice Dept. Claws Back $2.3M Paid by Colonial Pipeline to Ransomware Gang
The U.S. Departmentof Justice said today it has recovered $2.3 million worth of Bitcoin that Colonial Pipeline paid to ransomware extortionists last month. The funds had been sent to DarkSide, a ransomware-as-a-service syndicate that disbanded after a May 14 farewell message to affiliates saying its Internet servers and cryptocurrency stash were seized by unknown law enforcement entities.
On May 7, the DarkSide ransomware gang sprang its attack against Colonial, which ultimately paid 75 Bitcoin (~$4.4 million) to its tormentors. The company said the attackers only hit its business IT networks — not its pipeline security and safety systems — but that it shut the pipeline down anyway as a precaution [several publications noted Colonial shut down its pipeline because its billing system was impacted, and it had no way to get paid].
On or around May 14, the DarkSide representative on several Russian-language cybercrime forums posted a message saying the group was calling it quits.
"Servers were seized, money of advertisers and founders was transferred to an unknown account," read the farewell message. "Hosting support, apart from information 'at the request of law enforcement agencies,' does not provide any other information."
US Has Recovered Ransom Payment Made After Pipeline Hack - Times of India
WASHINGTON: The Justice Department has recovered the majority of a multimillion-dollar ransom payment to hackers after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the nation's largest fuel pipeline to halt its operations last month, officials said Monday. The operation to recover the cryptocurrency from the Russia-based hacker group is the first undertaken by a specialized ransomware task force created by the Justice Department, and reflects what US officials say is an increasingly aggressive approach to deal with a ransomware threat that in the last month has targeted critical industries around the world. "By going after an entire ecosystem that fuels ransomware and digital currency, we will continue to use all of our tools and all of our resources to increase the costs and the consequences of ransomware attacks and other cyber-enabled attacks," Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Monday at a news conference announcing the operation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 08, @05:23PM
Steal the money away from the cybercriminals to make their efforts a complete waste of time. Even better to sick them on each other if it was at all possible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 08, @05:33PM (3 children)
That’s why they paid in the first place, the daily cost from disruption was far more than the ransomers were asking for.
(Score: 2, Funny) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 08, @05:54PM
The ransom was even cheaper than putting up good security. and they got a nice price bump out of the deal. Pays the ransom, and for a new yacht..
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Tuesday June 08, @05:57PM (1 child)
I hope that law enforcement throws the book at the executives who signed off on the ransom payment.
Every payment to the crackers helps them bankroll bigger and better skills and tools to be able to take on harder yet more valuable targets. Back before any of the companies had paid, it was barely even a cottage industry and just rolled the bums with unpatched stock M$ systems. Now it is really big business with subsidiaries and outsourcing and the lot. For the most part they've been going after the low-hanging fruit, that is to say the assholes running M$ products connected to the Internet, patched or not. However, now with the exxtra resources they have started to build one-off strategies and tactics custom designed for specific fairly hardened targets. Even if that is more labor intensive, the payoff can be that much higher and they now have the money to take a shot at it.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 1) by Catalyst on Tuesday June 08, @06:00PM
Except I bet the FBI told them to do the payment so it could be tracked...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 08, @05:58PM
I can't imagine the FBI getting the key by hacking. I *can* imagine Biden administration officials talking to Russians, the threat of sanctions being applied, and the look on the hacker's face as a representative of Putin's government told him what he had to do.
