Websites begin to work again after major breakage:
A major outage has affected a number of major websites including Amazon, Reddit and Twitch.
The UK government website - gov.uk - was also down as were the Financial Times, the Guardian and the New York Times.
Cloud computing provider Fastly, which underpins a lot of major websites, said it was behind the problems.
The firm said there were issues with its global content delivery network (CDN) and was implementing a fix.
In a statement, it said: "We identified a service configuration that triggered disruption across our POPs (points of presence) globally and have disabled that configuration.
"Our global network is coming back online."
[...] Fastly runs what is known as an "edge cloud", which is designed to speed up loading times for websites, as well as protect them from denial-of-service attacks and help them when traffic is peaking.
It currently looks as if the problems were localised, meaning specific locations across Europe and the US were affected.
Also at c|net
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 08, @03:09PM
The "cloud" was supposed to mean content is distributed (torrent fashion) over various servers around the globe, not a single company that can blow things up on a whim.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM