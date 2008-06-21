Stories
Websites Begin to Work Again After Major Breakage

posted by martyb on Tuesday June 08, @02:39PM
News

upstart writes:

Websites begin to work again after major breakage:

A major outage has affected a number of major websites including Amazon, Reddit and Twitch.

The UK government website - gov.uk - was also down as were the Financial Times, the Guardian and the New York Times.

Cloud computing provider Fastly, which underpins a lot of major websites, said it was behind the problems.

The firm said there were issues with its global content delivery network (CDN) and was implementing a fix.

In a statement, it said: "We identified a service configuration that triggered disruption across our POPs (points of presence) globally and have disabled that configuration.

"Our global network is coming back online."

[...] Fastly runs what is known as an "edge cloud", which is designed to speed up loading times for websites, as well as protect them from denial-of-service attacks and help them when traffic is peaking.

It currently looks as if the problems were localised, meaning specific locations across Europe and the US were affected.

Also at c|net

Physicists Determine How Auroras are Created
  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday June 08, @03:09PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday June 08, @03:09PM (#1143152) Journal

    The "cloud" was supposed to mean content is distributed (torrent fashion) over various servers around the globe, not a single company that can blow things up on a whim.

    --
    Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
