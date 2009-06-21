https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/07/bosch-opens-1-2-billion-chip-plant-in-germany/

Bosch, one of the worlds largest engineering companies, is trying to cash in on the global chip shortage by starting production in Germany, even though it's apparently mostly a wafer plant and they are sending those to Asia for packaging and assembly.

A large chunk of it is probably for their own needs as they make everything from power tools to medical equipment.

But why not just do the assembly in Germany to? This shipping things back and forth — isn't this one of the points of failure that has been experienced during COVID-19?