Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Bosch Starting New Wafer Production in Europe

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 09, @03:23AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the chips-und-wafer dept.
News

looorg writes:

https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/07/bosch-opens-1-2-billion-chip-plant-in-germany/

Bosch, one of the worlds largest engineering companies, is trying to cash in on the global chip shortage by starting production in Germany, even though it's apparently mostly a wafer plant and they are sending those to Asia for packaging and assembly.

A large chunk of it is probably for their own needs as they make everything from power tools to medical equipment.

But why not just do the assembly in Germany to? This shipping things back and forth — isn't this one of the points of failure that has been experienced during COVID-19?

Original Submission


«  Branson May Make a Last-Ditch Effort to Beat Bezos Into Space
Bosch Starting New Wafer Production in Europe | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.