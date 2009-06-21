Stories
Senate Passes $250 Billion U.S. Innovation and Competition Act

posted by martyb on Wednesday June 09, @01:36PM
from the sausagemaking dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Senate passes billions for tech in U.S. Innovation and Competition Act

The Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act, Tuesday. The bill approves hundreds of billions of dollars in spending for science and technology at a range of government agencies, as well as $52 billion for chip manufacturing. The heavily debated and amended bill now heads to the House, where it faces an uphill battle against key Democrats who have, up to this point, vocally opposed it.

[...] Senators attached a slew of new provisions to benefit certain sectors of the tech industry, including appropriating $52 billion to boost chip manufacturing in the U.S. Another amendment would add $10 billion for NASA's lunar landing program, a provision Sen. Bernie Sanders called "welfare to Mr. [Jeff] Bezos," who owns the space company Blue Origin.

The semiconductor industry applauded the bill upon its passage. "Senate passage of USICA is a pivotal step toward strengthening U.S. semiconductor production and innovation and an indication of the strong, bipartisan support in Washington for ensuring sustained American leadership in science and technology," John Neuffer, CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association, said in a statement.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also managed to squeeze in an antitrust provision that would increase filing fees for large mergers.

The final bill includes a litany of oddball items vaguely linked to China — from a prohibition on the sale of shark fins to an exemption on country of origin labeling for cooked king crab. By the time it passed, the bill stretched more than 2,000 pages long.

The mad rush to stuff the bill full of tangential amendments was as good a sign as any early on that the law could actually pass the Senate. But it faces a bigger challenge in the House, where Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who chairs the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, could block its advancement. Johnson has written publicly about her opposition to the Endless Frontier Act, arguing that it creates a "'shiny new object' that gets the attention of policymakers to the detriment of NSF's fundamental research mission."

Also at CNBC, The Verge, The Guardian, and USA Today.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday June 09, @01:47PM (2 children)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday June 09, @01:47PM (#1143512)

    If memory serves this started as a $200B bill that got it's guts stripped out and replaced with pork. I suspect this is maybe $50 Billion stuff and $200B pork.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Wednesday June 09, @01:58PM

      by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday June 09, @01:58PM (#1143515)

      Found the article I was thinking of: https://www.vox.com/2021/6/4/22518923/endless-frontier-act-innovation-competition-act-china-congress [vox.com]

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 09, @02:03PM

      by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Wednesday June 09, @02:03PM (#1143517) Journal

      The original Endless Frontier Act would have set aside $100 billion for a new Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation within the National Science Foundation, which would then invest in research on emerging technologies like semiconductors and AI. That proposal faced significant pushback inside the Senate from lawmakers concerned this funding would dramatically reorient the National Science Foundation away from basic scientific research.

      [...] Republican Sen. Todd Young, Schumer's co-author on the Senate bill, initially expressed serious reservations about how the revised bill stripped away funding from the new tech Directorate, initially calling it a "poison pill." But Young came around, and spent much of this week championing the bill in its new form on the Senate floor and on social media. "My #EndlessFrontierAct just passed the @SenateFloor," Young tweeted after the bill's passage. "Let the record show that, at this moment, we stood united in our fight against the Chinese Communist Party."

      Was $100 billion the original price tag which has now become around $250 billion, does the "Directorate for STIs" exist anymore? You decide.

