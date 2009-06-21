from the sausagemaking dept.
Senate passes billions for tech in U.S. Innovation and Competition Act
The Senate voted overwhelmingly to pass the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act, Tuesday. The bill approves hundreds of billions of dollars in spending for science and technology at a range of government agencies, as well as $52 billion for chip manufacturing. The heavily debated and amended bill now heads to the House, where it faces an uphill battle against key Democrats who have, up to this point, vocally opposed it.
[...] Senators attached a slew of new provisions to benefit certain sectors of the tech industry, including appropriating $52 billion to boost chip manufacturing in the U.S. Another amendment would add $10 billion for NASA's lunar landing program, a provision Sen. Bernie Sanders called "welfare to Mr. [Jeff] Bezos," who owns the space company Blue Origin.
The semiconductor industry applauded the bill upon its passage. "Senate passage of USICA is a pivotal step toward strengthening U.S. semiconductor production and innovation and an indication of the strong, bipartisan support in Washington for ensuring sustained American leadership in science and technology," John Neuffer, CEO of the Semiconductor Industry Association, said in a statement.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar also managed to squeeze in an antitrust provision that would increase filing fees for large mergers.
The final bill includes a litany of oddball items vaguely linked to China — from a prohibition on the sale of shark fins to an exemption on country of origin labeling for cooked king crab. By the time it passed, the bill stretched more than 2,000 pages long.
The mad rush to stuff the bill full of tangential amendments was as good a sign as any early on that the law could actually pass the Senate. But it faces a bigger challenge in the House, where Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who chairs the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, could block its advancement. Johnson has written publicly about her opposition to the Endless Frontier Act, arguing that it creates a "'shiny new object' that gets the attention of policymakers to the detriment of NSF's fundamental research mission."
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday June 09, @01:47PM (2 children)
If memory serves this started as a $200B bill that got it's guts stripped out and replaced with pork. I suspect this is maybe $50 Billion stuff and $200B pork.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Wednesday June 09, @01:58PM
Found the article I was thinking of: https://www.vox.com/2021/6/4/22518923/endless-frontier-act-innovation-competition-act-china-congress [vox.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 09, @02:03PM
Was $100 billion the original price tag which has now become around $250 billion, does the "Directorate for STIs" exist anymore? You decide.
