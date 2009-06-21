from the Flip-a-coin-for-profit dept.
Bitcoin Price: Cryptocurrency Investors See Red As Market Value Drops:
Crypto investors are waking to sea of red this morning as the entire market took an absolute hammering overnight for the second time in just a few weeks.
The price of bitcoin fell sharply on overnight, approaching a dreaded $US30,000 ($A38,800) threshold it has not crossed since January and dragging other cryptocurrencies in its wake.
At around 2am, bitcoin fell 8.6 per cent to a value of $US31,501 ($A40,715), a level not seen since mid-May, when the volatile cryptocurrency temporarily lost 30 per cent in one session.
The second-largest cryptocurrency, ethereum, lost 11.2 per cent of its value, falling to $US2361 ($A3051).
Bitcoin's value has recovered slightly since the drop, rising to $US33,738 ($A43,606) at around 7am today – but, across the board, almost all of the smaller cryptos have been battered overnight.
[...] No concrete reason appeared to explain the price drop on Tuesday, but some analysts pointed to the seizure of $2.3 million ($A3 million) worth of bitcoin belonging to the Darkside hackers by US authorities as a possible factor.
[...] The US managed to recover almost all the bitcoin ransom paid to the perpetrators of the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline last month.
[...] It is being seen as a sign that law enforcement is capable of pursuing online criminals even when they operate outside the nation's borders – and, crucially, that crypto isn't beyond government control.
(Score: 1) by Ingar on Wednesday June 09, @04:12PM (3 children)
Now we wait for graphics card prices to come down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @04:14PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday June 09, @04:21PM
720p + FSR Performance Mode
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 09, @04:33PM
Waiting for a new batch of cryptobros to come around and invest, now that it's down it's ample opportunity to once again get in on the bandwagon to financial freedom ... or something.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday June 09, @04:20PM (2 children)
The collective delusion willing to pay for bitcoin decided it was worth less this morning... as far as inherent value in a bitcoin? That has always been worthless.
If you want to trade public keys on a public ledger, there are so so many ways to do that that don't involve consuming more electricity than a mid-sized European country.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Wednesday June 09, @04:48PM
Indeed...I have a oval stone in my backyard...i value it at $10 ...I am sure if i get a few friends drunk they may be willing to buy it at $100.
But who cares...But why should the world care...its not like somebody else will find it hard to buy food if the value of my stone goes up..it just the fool who is willing to give me the money for it that it affects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @04:58PM
This is one of the inevitable consequences of deciding to assess the value of something based purely on what people will pay for it. A much better system would be to value things roughly based on how many resources you needed to produce it or how much effort it saves you is a much better measure for many things. The problem, is that doing that doesn't encourage people to overspend and buy crap that they don't need or really even want, which is death for an economy that's based so heavily on customer spending.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @04:47PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday June 09, @04:49PM (6 children)
Other than some novelty, and being able to buy a pizza with a digital currency, what legitimate purposes do anonymous digital currencies have. Please list some. Thank you.
I can see that some people might want to anonymously transfer money to avoid it being taxed. But that is tax avoidance.
I can see that some people want to anonymously transfer money for good and/or services that they don't want to talk about. Or that they don't want anyone to know they are purchasing. Generally something that is illegal. Drugs. Guns. Prostitution. Child exploitation photographs. Violence, Arson or Murder for hire.
Are there any really good uses of anonymous currency? Something that promotes the life, health or betterment of anyone without harming anyone? (I'll take the position that drugs don't count because there is a reason they are illegal or prescription.)
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday June 09, @04:51PM (1 child)
Buying porn? Or sex toys? Stuff that could be embarrassing but isn't illegal.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday June 09, @05:00PM
Isn't this what cash is for? Pay on delivery. Still if you are ashamed of your gargantuan dildo collection perhaps you don't deserve it ...
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday June 09, @04:51PM (3 children)
Transactions are resolved immediately, 24-7. Ever tried purchasing stock over the weekend?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @05:02PM (2 children)
Yes, but these are supposed to be currencies, not betting discs. The only way that their value is supposed to fluctuate is based upon how many of them are being cashed out versus bought. People aren't supposed to be buying them in order to sell at a profit later on. That's not what currency is for. Currency is just supposed to be a store of value so that you don't need to take delivery of that pork belly at the same time that you're trying to unload your potatoes. You can sell the potatoes now and buy the pork belly later if you so choose. Or you can buy some of the pork belly and something else rather than having to figure out how to balance the number of pork bellies with the number of potatoes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @05:12PM
> Currency is just supposed to be a store of value
Yes and the fewer people think the dollar has value, the more people think bitcoin has value and the better a hedge against fiat inflation it becomes.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Wednesday June 09, @05:15PM
Can I please see the rule book on how currency exchanges work?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 09, @04:52PM
1) The feds can break non-quantum cryptography.
2) The attackers are profoundly stupid and moved the funds into an exchange that responds to court orders, or directly into a wallet compromised by the feds.
3) The feds WERE the attackers and staged this event to intimidate crypto users into using more conventional and easily controlled monetary systems.