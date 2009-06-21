from the this-is-infrastructure dept.
From Spiked:
If life ever returns to normal, one thing no one will miss from the lockdown era is the 'TV goldfish'. For over a year, we've watched the disembodied, pixelated faces of contributors to live TV mouth their words out of sync with their audio, gulping away as if in a private fish tank. This isn't the exception for internet video, it's the norm.
John Day is one of the internet's greybeard founding fathers. For a decade he has been advancing a set of improvements to the current mainstream internet protocols. His proposals – called RINA (Recursive Internetwork Architecture) – revisit and build on Louis Pouzin's founding concept of datagrams (data packets). Simplifying these features allowed the original inter-networking protocols (IP) to get out of the door in the 1980s and 1990s, and allowed for the rapid growth of the internet. But the current system we have – TCP/IP – is holding back new innovation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @12:48PM (1 child)
Well, haven't seen that in many years. Seems something is wrong with his setup?
(Score: 2) by Revek on Thursday June 10, @12:59PM
Agreed. Problems like that are the exception not the rule. Looks like a solution in search of a problem.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Thursday June 10, @01:00PM
started reading TFA but then gave up when I realized they had no idea at all.
its not about qos. qos to deliver ADS to us, better?
no, at least 2 thiings are wrong that need fixing:
- remove the infestation where 'tracking' is a 'thing'. that's problem 1. it causes cdn's to deliver 1 pixel 'images'. that's insane! its not for us, its for them, so that makes it all wrong.
- revisit the whole idea of 'producers provide data; consumers are allowed/encouraged to constrain/control/filter that data to their choosing'. yeah, I mean widespread adblockers and element hiders. only geeks 'edit' their viewed pages thru smart filters and the rest get pushed a bunch of toxic garbage that lessens the whole experience
qos is fine as it is. but making all pages require links and images that are NOT needed - that's insane. we allowed it and we were wrong in doing that.
ok, maybe one more thing needs changing:
- decentralized control, so that no powerful entities can take things down or pollute the data with their crap. this is all about security and removing the ability to detect fake messages (authentication if you want it) and mulitple redundant resources and paths so that things can't be 'taken down' as easily.
the economic problem (the ads model) is #1, though. that will never be fixed. we farked it up for good, I'm afraid.
