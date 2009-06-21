from the [bit]coin-of-the-realm? dept.
Bitcoin now legal tender in El Salvador, first nation to adopt cryptocurrency:
On Wednesday, El Salvador’s president signed into law a proposal to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, making the Central American nation the first in the world to officially use the cryptocurrency.
The new law says that companies must accept bitcoin as a form of payment, and the government will allow people to pay taxes with it as well. The exchange rate with the dollar will be set by the market, and exchanges from dollars to bitcoin won’t be subject to capital gains tax. The law was passed by a supermajority vote of the legislature, with 62 of 84 deputies assenting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:05AM
idiots.
credit cards are cheaper, faster and safer than bitcoin.
safer because they are backed up by larger international communities and legal frameworks.
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Thursday June 10, @08:06AM
This will be rescinded by the current government or there will be a revolution or coupe in El Salvador within the next 6-9 months and then it will be rescinded by the new government..
The banks hates currencies they don't control.
biased and some climas can be argued but has some interesting information about banks [youtube.com]
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:27AM
I think maybe some politicians in El Salvador got some 'donations'. But they are known for passing laws that make sense for the nation, making it ever more shithole in the process. And then you wonder why people are fleeing that cesspool?
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/3/14/the-abortion-cases-that-could-force-el-salvador-to-loosen-its-ban [aljazeera.com]
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-24532694 [bbc.com]
But fuck that, they have bitcoins. Those politicians should be put up against a wall. Literally. They deserve it.