from the Great-White-North-Eclipse dept.
[Ed note: if anyone happens upon a better link about the eclipse — where and when it is visible — please post it to the comments!
How to watch next week's rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse:
Last month's "super flower blood moon" lunar eclipse was hardly the only exciting celestial event of the season. Next week brings an even bigger spectacle — a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse.
On June 10, skywatchers all over the world will be able to view the eclipse.
[...] A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun's light. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon does not completely cover the sun as it passes, leaving a glowing ring of sunlight visible.
An annular eclipse can only occur under specific conditions, NASA says. The moon must be in its first lunar phase, and it must also be farther away from Earth in its elliptical orbit, appearing smaller in the sky than it usually would.
Because the moon appears smaller under these circumstances, it cannot fully block out the sun, forming what's called a "ring of fire" or "ring of light."
"As the pair rises higher in the sky, the silhouette of the Moon will gradually shift off the sun to the lower left, allowing more of the Sun to show until the eclipse ends," NASA said.
[...] It is essential to wear special solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes while viewing the celestial phenomenon. Looking directly at the sun is dangerous and can damage your eyes.
This is just one of two solar eclipses in 2021. A total solar eclipse will be visible on December 4.
Also at CNN, PhysOrg, c|net, and SciTechDaily.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @12:02AM (1 child)
I know there's a running gag about being slow to air stories, but June 10th is tomorrow, not next week!
(Score: 2) by martyb on Thursday June 10, @12:08AM
Gak! Time for me to stop running and try walking, instead!
=)
Fixed! And thanks for the gentle correction, too!
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @12:08AM
Enough about goatse, ok?
(Score: 2) by Anti-aristarchus on Thursday June 10, @12:39AM
Commentor on a radio show estimated that around 20,000 people lived in areas where the eclipse in it's totality will be visible. Far, far north, artic circle. Some nothern latitudes may see the edge.
More truth to be done.