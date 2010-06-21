from the get-off-my-lawn! dept.
Las Vegas's new strategy for tackling drought – banning 'useless grass':
A new Nevada law will outlaw about 40% of the grass in the Las Vegas area in an effort to conserve water amid a drought that is drying up the region's primary water source: the Colorado River.
Other cities and states around the US have enacted temporary bans on lawns that must be watered, but legislation signed Friday by the state's governor, Steve Sisolak, makes Nevada the first in the nation to enact a permanent ban on certain categories of grass. Sisolak said last week that anyone flying into Las Vegas viewing the "bathtub rings" that delineate how high Lake Mead's water levels used to be can see that conservation is needed.
"It's incumbent upon us for the next generation to be more conscious of conservation and our natural resources, water being particularly important," he said.
The ban targets what the Southern Nevada Water Authority calls "non-functional turf". It applies to grass that virtually no one uses at office parks, street medians and the entrances to housing developments. It excludes single-family homes, parks and golf courses.
The measure will require the replacement of about 8 sq miles (21 sq km) of grass in the metro Las Vegas area. By ripping it out, water officials estimate the region can reduce annual water consumption by 15% and save about 14 gallons (53 liters) per person a day in a region with a population of about 2.3 million.
If you want grass, go live where grass grows naturally.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:21PM (4 children)
>> If you want grass, go live where grass grows naturally.
Last time we did that, the Indians got slaughtered wholesale.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:31PM (1 child)
Somehow, I don't think that's the *only* way you can move to somewhere grassy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:42PM
Just more Ｊews demanding greater sacrifices from Goyim while they buy up the property and construct multi-story housing for illiterate future Democrat voters, as well as the additional 50 immediate family members of each.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:38PM (1 child)
I think we slaughtered more Indians for gold, than for grass.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday June 10, @08:50PM
I wouldn't bet on that. At least, if you include grass for cows/sheep, etc. as well as just the land itself. Native Americans by and large, didn't have such a sense of ownership of the land as the Europeans that came over. Maybe in most cases, the concept was pretty foreign to them.
"I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:37PM (1 child)
found this on wikipedia: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xeriscaping [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:41PM
also, i dunno about your gas compressor, but my air conditioner does produce some condensation indoors that has to be piped out.
maybe they can use sweat from gamblers in the red?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday June 10, @08:40PM (1 child)
Why don't they just plant trees and put any new landscaping over where the old landscaping used to be?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 10, @08:44PM
date palms help with indigestion?