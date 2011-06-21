from the www.or.not.to.www dept.
Google is going to stop hiding urls in Chrome. Apparently it didn't pan out the way they wanted it to. I guess they wanted to make it less complicated or less confusing for the users but it turned out to be a security issue?
Google Chrome will once again show a website's full URL:
Google has now punted and admitted the idea didn't work as it expected. "Deleted simplified domain experiment," wrote tech lead Emily Stark. "This experiment didn't move relevant security metrics, so we're not going to launch it."
The change is now live in Chrome 91, with only the "https://" hidden by default. However, it's easy to show that as well simply by right- or ctrl-clicking on the omnibox and selecting "always show full URLs," as Android Police pointed out.
Details in bug report update.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday June 11, @09:57PM (1 child)
Wow, only an idiot would have thought hiding part of a site name would not cause problems.
You know, there is no law that says HTTP and HTTPS to the same server can't show different content. Of course, google wants to get rid of normal HTTP or anything else that isn't under their thumb.
Also, there is no law that says www.example.com and example.com can't have different content. And sometimes they do. Or geting forced to one over the other can cause little problems. For example, if you are logged in on https://soylentnews.org, [soylentnews.org,] go to https://www.soylentnews.org, [www.soylentnews.org,] and you may not be logged in.
If a site wants to get rid of "www" they can redrect to their DNS name without anything in front. But clearly some sites don't want to do that.
Of course, screwgle just want to replace DNS with their magic keywords and apps so they can be the one true gatekeeper to the internet.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday June 11, @10:23PM
Even if it wasn't blindingly obvious, they could have looked at how well it went when MS decided to hide file extensions and enable billions in economic damage.