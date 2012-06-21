from the Dang-I'm-old dept.
This is a press release but 28 Ghz boggles my brain. When I started in this field 40+ years ago 10 Mhz was hard to do.
Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) and NEC Corporation jointly develop a 28-GHz phased-array transceiver that supports efficient and reliable 5G communications. The proposed transceiver outperforms previous designs in various regards by adapting fast beam switching and leakage cancellation mechanism.
With the recent emergence of innovative technologies, such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and smart mobility, our world is on the brink of a new age. This stimulates the use of millimeter-wave bands, which have far more signal bandwidth, to accommodate these new ideas. 5G can offer data rates over 10 Gbit/s through the use of these millimeter-waves and multiple-in-multiple-out (MIMO) technology--a technology that employs multiple transmitters and receivers to transfer more data at the same time.
With phased array beamforming it seems they no longer need to track your phone. All they need to do is see where the beam points.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 13, @12:07AM
The bottleneck will be the printer speed trying to churn out fax.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday June 13, @12:16AM
Here’s What 6G Will Be, According to the Creator of Massive MIMO [ieee.org]
TL;DR: Instead of masturbating on a Zoom call, you will do it in augmented reality, even if you're standing in the middle of Times Square.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 13, @12:28AM
Yeah well, just so it points me to the nearest liquor store, I'm good..