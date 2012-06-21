Stories
Novel Fast-Beam-Switching Transceiver Takes 5G to the Next Level

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday June 12, @11:32PM
Snotnose writes:

This is a press release but 28 Ghz boggles my brain. When I started in this field 40+ years ago 10 Mhz was hard to do.

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) and NEC Corporation jointly develop a 28-GHz phased-array transceiver that supports efficient and reliable 5G communications. The proposed transceiver outperforms previous designs in various regards by adapting fast beam switching and leakage cancellation mechanism.

With the recent emergence of innovative technologies, such as the Internet of Things, smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and smart mobility, our world is on the brink of a new age. This stimulates the use of millimeter-wave bands, which have far more signal bandwidth, to accommodate these new ideas. 5G can offer data rates over 10 Gbit/s through the use of these millimeter-waves and multiple-in-multiple-out (MIMO) technology--a technology that employs multiple transmitters and receivers to transfer more data at the same time.

With phased array beamforming it seems they no longer need to track your phone. All they need to do is see where the beam points.

