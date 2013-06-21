Hailed as the most complex and exquisite structure in the universe, the human brain is generally considered to be without equal, yet new research suggests it may have finally met its match in the form of the lowly testicle. According to a study published today in the journal Royal Society Open Biology, our brains have a striking number of genes and proteins in common with the male gonads, and are in fact more akin to a goolie than any other organ in the body.

In spite of its many talents, the brain has long been suspected of maintaining a hidden bond with the testicle, with previous research revealing links between intelligence and semen quality. Yet the extent of the kinship between these two wrinkly blobs has never been fully understood.

To shine some light on the issue, the study authors compared the proteomes of 33 different tissue types, including the brain, testis, heart, ovaries, liver, prostate, cervix, and kidneys. Their results indicated that the brain is made up of 14,315 different proteins while the testis consists of 15,687, with the two tissues sharing an incredible 13,442 proteins in common.

[...] And in case you’re wondering, this also applies to the brains of women, which are just as ball-like as those of men.