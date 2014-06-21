Stories
How Far Back are Your First Memories? You May Have Been Younger Than You Think

posted by mrpg on Sunday June 13, @11:15PM
upstart writes:

How far back are your first memories? You may have been younger than you think:

A new study from a Newfoundland researcher suggests that our earliest memories could be from as far back as 2.5 years of age.

Dr. Carole Peterson, a psychology professor at Memorial University's Faculty of Science, reviewed decades of data from interviews conducted at her laboratory over the last two decades. She published her findings in in the journal Memory last month.

[...] She found that the average age of the earliest memory is around 2.5 years old, challenging the previous notion that our earliest memories start at age 3.5.

[...] In previous studies, Peterson and her colleagues interviewed children and young adults about their earliest memories and compared their answers with interviews with their parents. As the children aged and years had passed, the researchers found that the children would give a later age were when discussing memories, often from before they were four years old.

Journal Reference:
Carole Peterson. What is your earliest memory? It depends [open], Memory (DOI: 10.1080/09658211.2021.1918174)

