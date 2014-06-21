Today's tidbit is that just anybody (including [Ian Charnas]) can exchange money for jet engines, no questions asked. Scary, huh? So once [Ian] secured the cutest little engine, he took a poll regarding possible uses for it. Jetpack rollerskating won, that's obvious enough. So let's get into those details.

In order to run the thing and test the thrust a bit before strapping it on his back, [Ian] went about this the smart way and welded together a sliding stand. And he didn't use just any old Jansport backpack, he welded together a frame and roll cage for the engine and attached it to a full-body harness. There's also a heat shield to keep his backside from catching fire.