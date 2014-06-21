from the how-complete-and-simple-is-your-answer? dept.
As science advances, does Ockham’s Razor still apply?:
William of Ockham is the medieval philosopher who gave us what is perhaps the world's only metaphysical knife. Raised by Franciscan friars and educated at Oxford in the late 13th century, he focused his energies on what can only be described as esoterica, topics spanning theology and politics. In service of this occupation, he clashed with Pope John XXII and was excommunicated by the Catholic Church.
Ockham's exploration of the philosophical concept of nominalism and his preference for parsimony in logical arguments gave rise to the concept of Ockham's Razor (sometimes spelled "Occam"). Stated plainly, the Razor asserts that if two models equally explain a scenario, the simpler of the two is more likely.
[...] In his book "The Demon-Haunted World," the late Carl Sagan introduces a thought experiment of a dragon in his garage. When Sagan convinces someone to come look at the dragon, the visitor opens the garage door and finds nothing there. Sagan then counters that "she's an invisible dragon," and, naturally, cannot be seen.
[...] Ironically the preservation of Ockham's Razor over the centuries may be due to its own internal simplicity. Simply by uttering the phrase "Ockham's Razor," it is possible to challenge everything from an interpretation of a new physics experiment, to the explanation of a social movement, to a possible account for a crime scene. The Razor has broad utility in pushing back against explanations that appear to be overly complicated or continue to amend their original thesis by layering secondary and contingent explanations in response to new challenges.
Yet in science, the Razor is just one concept that researchers might use in considering a theory. How predictive is the theory? Is it falsifiable? How well does it align with other explanations that we believe are correct? How internally consistent is it? These and many more questions all are part of the discourse of science. Ockham's Razor in and of itself is not the sole criterion for finding the truth — and applying the Razor outside of the narrow realm of statistical model selection is not so simple.
[...] Though Okham's Razor may not be well suited to all types of knowledge, at the boundaries of scientific knowledge it offers a rubric to test hypotheses. The Razor continues to demonstrate utility to whittle down chaff at the margins. It would be convenient if the Razor alone was sufficient to settle all scientific debate. But the world, it turns out, is not so parsimonious.
Let's revisit the dragon in the garage. Imagine you are told that this invisible dragon can induce fatal burns without the heat and smoke of fire. You investigate further and conclude that since there is no evidence of a beast, neither the dragon nor its deadly force can exist. Hours later, you succumb to radiation burns from your exposure in the garage.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @06:37PM
If you had a Holy Geiger Counter, you would have known that it was a dragon's lair and moved on to safer parts.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Monday June 14, @06:38PM (1 child)
It's a countermeasure to going beyond the data. The data must always win.
(Score: 1) by js290 on Monday June 14, @07:39PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @06:46PM (7 children)
Virus of the type being manipulated in a virus research lab infects people only miles from it.
Chinese Communist Party tells you it was not a lab leak but came from peasants operating a market next door.
What would Occam say?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Monday June 14, @06:51PM (3 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @06:56PM (2 children)
What is far more likely in all probability?
Never mind all the evidence that has come out since the original incident.
You have to want to believe really hard to swallow the Chinese propaganda.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday June 14, @07:24PM
In GTAV down by Vespucci Beach there's an NPC with an identical dialog tree.
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday June 14, @07:30PM
So all of the other of hundreds of outbreaks that had the same cause of "lousy sanitary conditions" were all bioweapons? Such as the cholera outbreaks in the 1800's?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Monday June 14, @07:05PM
>>> Virus of the type being manipulated in a virus research lab infects people only miles from it.
Well, replace "manipulated" with "studied", and you're probably spot-on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @07:28PM
Occam would probably say, huh coronaviruses that cross species boundaries. JJJJJJIINNNNA HOOOOOAX!!!!!!!!!!!11111111
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 14, @07:32PM
Getting immunity from Covid-19 infection.
You could (1) take one of several carefully studied vaccines approve for general use, or (2) become infected with COVID-19. Either would give you some immunity from further infection.
(1) is very safe with an extremely low (single digits in a million) incidences of bad outcomes. (2) is very unsafe, requiring hospitalization, significantly higher outcomes of death than the vaccinations, and if you survive, you likely have (a) life long health problems from your infection and (b) a lower level of immunity from reinfection than if you had gotten vaccinated.
Vaccines have been around for many decades and have proven generally safe and effective. A net benefit to all of humanity even if there are low incidences of adverse results. Getting infected doesn't help anyone (except those making money from your hospitalization and/or enbalming, funeral, burial/cremation, etc).
Gee, which one should I pick from (1) or (2)?
As for occam's razin: I should throw in that some crazy people believe: vaccines have magnetic crystals that make you magnetic so that a key will stick to your neck, and also have an invisible tracking device embedded in the vaccine so that the government can track your location. (Prediction: trumpers next will attribute the vaccine as having a way to track your masturbation habits and track your thoughts about various local restaurants.)
I need to spend more time optimizing code within while(false) blocks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @07:12PM (2 children)
probably makes sense.
problem is that it's "widely" known.
i consider the tactics of "plausible deniability" (lying!) to be a direct outgrow because of the widely accept and known "ockhams razor".
so one could consider it a doubled edged mini sword ^_^
also, consider two theories that explain a phenomena, say newton and einstein.
at a certain point in history, say 1845, everybody on soylentnews.org and other online forums :) would argue "ockhams razor" and side with newton ... since there was no tools and corresponding experiments possible to defend the wayyy-too-convoluted einstein version?
OT: virus can escape from ANY lab ANYWHERE in the world. wikipedia has entry on SARS v1.0 and how it escaped a few times ... in different countries.
the spotlight should be on "possible escape from BIOLAB" (without country, see above) -aka- "made by ev1l people"!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @07:14PM
also too lazy to submit and find link, but there's a "performance problem" at a (~3 year old) chinese nuke station west-south-west of hongkong ...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @07:33PM
Would you like to factor in the fact that coronavirusus OFTEN cross between species? And that super evil Bill Gates (among others) warned specifically about this, even years after it actually happened multiple times. Bird flu, swine flu, etc. They don't just add the animal name for a joke.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @07:13PM
...His razor is good enough for me.
I think the interesting point though, is that, the razor challenges you to find the simplest explanation. Say you and some folks smoked some potent cannabis, and you keep hearing this noise, 'pling.....pling.....pling.' You might be kind of disturbed by this unknown noise. Your friends may offer differing explanation, such as: ghost, stalker with a meat hook, the wind banging something outside, etc.. If some one in the paranoid group decides to apply Occam's razor, they'd say, "it's probably just the wind." Later on the noise may be discovered to have been a leaky faucet in the kitchen, nothing more.
So I think Occam's razor is that maxim that spurs one into action. Whether the Truth, as sought, is actually the simplest explanation, isn't so important; just because simplicity tends to be the Truth, doesn't stop the razor from spurring the action to find it. The answer may not be the simplest of what is presented; but, the simple answers, as simplicity in engineering, tend to allow things to be the most efficient.
Simplicity, at a certain level, becomes difficult to define, as it's subjective. Between an unknown noise either being the wind or a leaky faucet, which explanation is simpler? So, I think it's more about the action it spurs one into. The simplest answer is the one everyone can agree upon, without a doubt; because it has become self-evident.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @07:35PM
Keep it real, nobody writing a paper and a patent on something is hoping their idea is shit. Everyone is biased toward making their idea work slightly better than it really does. So Ockham is not a driving force in any sense, except insofar as slapping down the other guy's shitty idea.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday June 14, @07:39PM
Simple explanation: Newton's laws are much simpler than Special Relativity and the Lorentz transformations. Even if the Lorentz transform simplifies to Newton's laws as velocity approaches zero. Relativity is so much more complex. So it must not be as close to reality as Newton's nice simple laws that we still use for every day ballistic firing tables, compared to Einstein's overly complex Relativity which we use for GPS.
Simple explanation: The periodic table and basic chemistry is a model that works so amazingly well without introducing the nonsensical nonsense of quantum mechanics.
"Bad Magic" is a much simpler explanation for what happens when you touch exposed 110 volt wires.
"Computers are just finicky and unreliable" is a much simpler explanation than trying to explain that a Microsoft Update went about as you would expect it to: not very well.
I need to spend more time optimizing code within while(false) blocks.