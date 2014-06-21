Ian Walden, a professor of information and communications law at Queen Mary, University of London, said there was a tendency to believe the machine. “This study shows that we need to be careful about electronic evidence,” Walden said. “Not only should we not always trust the machine, we can’t always trust the person that interprets the machine.”

[...] The study, [upcoming] , found that the examiners who had been led to believe the suspect might be innocent documented the fewest traces of evidence in the files, while those who knew of a potential motive identified the most traces.