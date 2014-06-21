from the quis-custodiet-ipsos-custodes dept.
Despite all the sterling work put in by malware writers, scammers and whatnot to teach people not to trust computers, people still need to learn that reading or finding something on a computer doesn't automatically make it true. And this also applies to people whose job is find stuff on computers.
Digital forensics experts prone to bias, study shows (The Guardian)
Ian Walden, a professor of information and communications law at Queen Mary, University of London, said there was a tendency to believe the machine. “This study shows that we need to be careful about electronic evidence,” Walden said. “Not only should we not always trust the machine, we can’t always trust the person that interprets the machine.”
[...] The study, [upcoming] , found that the examiners who had been led to believe the suspect might be innocent documented the fewest traces of evidence in the files, while those who knew of a potential motive identified the most traces.
With caching by the browser, hidden and invisible text on web pages, data retrieved by malware and probably many more ways, how can you show the user was even aware of something "suspicious" found on their computer. Even a small disk or SSD is far too big for one person to be able to know all the data on it.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 14, @08:33PM (2 children)
Depending on your browser settings, you may be "visiting" all sorts of sites, like silk road drug sales and kiddie porn sites.
https://www.imperva.com/learn/performance/prefetching/ [imperva.com]
Our computers aren't exactly monitored, but they are checked from time to time. I was called into HR one day, and asked about some questionable sites. Nope, I never saw or heard of those, why do you think I was on them? Well, turns out, the time stamps were all at times in the morning when I was the only maintenance guy around. Had to be me - so I asked for a printout of all those offending sites.
Took me a couple days, but I figured out that all that preloading was what got me. In my case, there was nothing illegal, the sites merely violated company policy. Thank God for that!
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @09:04PM (1 child)
What sites are you going to that preload kiddie porn??? You sounds pretty dodgy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 14, @09:06PM
youtube