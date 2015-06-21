from the performance-issues-happen dept.
French nuclear firm trying to fix 'performance issue' at China plant
A French nuclear company has said it is working to resolve a "performance issue" at a plant it part-owns in China's southern Guangdong province after an earlier report of a potential leak there.
Framatome, a subsidiary of the energy giant EDF, told Agence France-Presse news agency that it was "supporting resolution of a performance issue" at the plant. "According to the data available, the plant is operating within the safety parameters," it said, adding that an extraordinary meeting of the power plant's board had been called "to present all the data and the necessary decisions".
The statement came shortly after the US TV network CNN reported that Framatome had previously warned the US energy department of an "imminent radiological threat" in a letter.
According to CNN, the letter included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was "raising the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province in order to avoid having to shut it down".
I've read about this and there seems to be very little information. The emissions they talk about are from some noble gasses so probably Xenon. This is a normal gas created during fission. The problem they seem to have is that they have more of it than they expect. The main cause of this appears to be damaged fuel -- this is apparently normal to some extent but should not be ignored. When the amount of fission gas exceeds some level, they are suppose to stop ignoring it. The proper solution is to shut down the reactor and then to replace any damaged fuel assemblies. By damaged, I mean like cracked or whatever. But this takes weeks to months to do, you can't just turn it off and on again overnight.
From what I understand is that the Chinese just raised their release limit and say 'nothing is wrong here, more along'. So of course that raises concerns.
Now, the request from Framatome and EDF to US have to do with US laws about not using some technology they have to sidestep the issue without either releasing the gas to atmosphere (there is not that much, but it's still there which is not ideal especially since you can avoid it) or shutting down and refueling.
The concerns here are not that the reactor will blow up or is operated dangerously. The concern is that they are venting radioactive gas unnecessarily.
If you want a car analogy, it's like you are driving along and your tires are a little low on pressure. Now, you can stop and call roadside assistance and they will add your missing 2psi so you are perfect again but you will be late to work. At the same time you could press a button that will re-inflate your tires for you to perfect pressure but the tech is DRM and not available in your jurisdiction. So now you call the car company to pay the $5 to remove the DRM and inflate your tires, call roadside assistance or run your car less efficiently (pollute more) and spread more tire bits on the road (the tire is used more when underinflated)?