A woman's search history has been used by authorities to convict her of murder after her husband died. Natasha Darcy was found guilty of murdering partner Mathew Dunbar with her plans to inherit his $3.5 million farm exposed as she attempted to lie to police about her actions and intent. Key evidence was found in her search history which matched up to physical evidence found.
Natasha Darcy has been found guilty of murdering her partner Mathew Dunbar by drugging him with a sedative cocktail blended in a Nutribullet and gassing him in his bed in a bid to inherit his $3.5 million farm.
In the months before Mr Dunbar was found dead, dozens of incriminating searches were recorded on Darcy’s iPhone, among them: “How to commit murder.”
A jury of 11 declared the 46-year-old mother guilty on Tuesday after deliberating since last Wednesday.
Mr Dunbar, 42, was a sheep farmer who lived and worked on his property Pandora on the outskirts of Walcha in northern NSW.
Darcy claimed she found her partner of three years in the early hours of August 2, 2017, with a plastic bag over his head that was hooked up to a helium cylinder. She rang triple-0 and he was declared dead at the scene.
The ram sedative acepromazine and medications temazepam, clonidine and seroquel were found in both Mr Dunbar’s blood and a dirty blender cup and glass left in the dishwasher.
Darcy pointed to Mr Dunbar’s finances, history of depression and suicidal ideation, “unclear sexual orientation” and a severe calf infection he suffered weeks before his death as reasons he might have killed himself.
But her search history told a different story, the jury heard during the 10-week trial in the NSW Supreme Court.
Same things goes for porn and your marriage.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Ingar on Tuesday June 15, @01:13PM (1 child)
She did her web searches in dark mode.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday June 15, @01:25PM
(Score: 2) by rigrig on Tuesday June 15, @01:41PM
No one remembers the singer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 15, @01:43PM (2 children)
Do people not clear their browser history? Ever?
Or is this "history" not something a user can clear on their own?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday June 15, @01:48PM
I suspect that Google has your search history even if your browser does not.
I would point out something about social media: many of the 'participants' (to try to use a neutral non-charged word), on January 6, 2021, deleted all of their social media, some even deleted their entire accounts. Deleted all their photos. Yet the FBI was able to produce all of it as evidence.
I say that merely to observe that it may be more difficult to delete online activity than anyone may think.
I need to spend more effort optimizing performance within while(false) loops.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday June 15, @02:04PM
In the days of Internet Explorer, extensive logging happened behind the scenes, that no "typical" or "non-techie" user was going to delete. You had to do an internet search, at the minimum, to even learn where to look for that data. Other browsers were much simpler, with options to empty cache, delete history, delete search history etc only buried a couple layers into the settings options.
A lot of people never do clear their histories though. They simply have no clue what those histories tell a suspicious person.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 15, @01:48PM
Say no more ...
If you have to ask Google how to commit murder, then perhaps murder ain't for you. That said even tho I have not done murder etc I think my search history would be enough to convict me of various crimes. I'm one of those people that look up weird things online that gets mentioned in movies or TV-shows etc to see what it is or who that was or things of that nature. Research for work doesn't make this better as a lot of that includes criminal behavior, so not great either. So one would hope they had more then some dodgy search history to convict her on and it seems that they did otherwise I'm not sure what they did there for 10 weeks, I know Google logs a lot but even that seem a bit excessive.
So while your weird search history and p0rn habits might paint you as a bit of a wanker it shouldn't be enough to give you the chair.