Natasha Darcy has been found guilty of murdering her partner Mathew Dunbar by drugging him with a sedative cocktail blended in a Nutribullet and gassing him in his bed in a bid to inherit his $3.5 million farm.

In the months before Mr Dunbar was found dead, dozens of incriminating searches were recorded on Darcy’s iPhone, among them: “How to commit murder.”

A jury of 11 declared the 46-year-old mother guilty on Tuesday after deliberating since last Wednesday.

Mr Dunbar, 42, was a sheep farmer who lived and worked on his property Pandora on the outskirts of Walcha in northern NSW.

Darcy claimed she found her partner of three years in the early hours of August 2, 2017, with a plastic bag over his head that was hooked up to a helium cylinder. She rang triple-0 and he was declared dead at the scene.

The ram sedative acepromazine and medications temazepam, clonidine and seroquel were found in both Mr Dunbar’s blood and a dirty blender cup and glass left in the dishwasher.

Darcy pointed to Mr Dunbar’s finances, history of depression and suicidal ideation, “unclear sexual orientation” and a severe calf infection he suffered weeks before his death as reasons he might have killed himself.

But her search history told a different story, the jury heard during the 10-week trial in the NSW Supreme Court.