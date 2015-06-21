from the worth-a-shot dept.
Word came yesterday that Novavax had very good safety and efficacy in the trial of their recombinant protein vaccine. This is good news. By this point, the vaccine is much less needed here in the US, but it could be a very important part of getting many other countries vaccinated, due to its less demanding storage requirements and (relatively) straightforward production process. The company does intend to file for FDA approval, and is in the last stages of getting all of its manufacturing and quality control procedures ready for that. I hope that this opens up to worldwide usage of this one, and that the company really is ready for large-scale production.
As many readers are well aware, this is a recombinant protein vaccine, not a viral vector (like J&J or the Oxford/AZ vaccines), and not an mRNA one like Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech. I also hope that this allays some of the worries that many people still have about those two platforms: recombinant protein vaccines have been around for longer, so this one would (presumably) be less of a concern for some potential users.
It's a long article but well-worth reading as it explores, debunks, and explains many questions that have been posed concerning the spike protein in the virus SARS-CoV-2 which causes in COVID-19.
I'm weeping for what this terrible world is going to do to you.
The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness... Salk researchers and collaborators show how the protein damages cells, confirming COVID-19 as a primarily vascular disease [salk.edu]
Maybe not. The whole thing stinks of hair-on-fire ever more corner cutting than usual, masters of the universe at top bellowing that a vaccine will just Solve Everything, mostly because they have some hot shit to sell, might be snake oil, might be dodgy research like with so many other things (*coughSSRIscough*), who cares, just buy my arm jab and make me rich!!
Well what do you intend to do about the variants? Light everybody's hair on fire, cut more corners, crank out another vaccine, and sell that shot shit and make me rich! I can't find a single fuck to give about your health under the pile of cash in my money bin! No lockdowns to save lives, no sir! The cure, which would deprive me of a 3rd yacht, can't be worse than the fatal disease!
Maybe if the ownership of the medical system would find some way to prevent the stupid little ritual I go through every other year where a pharmacist religiously objects to my prescriptions, I might feel better about giving them even more of my money. Also, wouldn't it be white privilege if I got vaccinated when there are still so many BIPOCs that need to be vaccinated frist?
Too much shit flying around to feel safe participating in any of this.
Novavax graph [yahoo.com]. $5/share to $200/share in a year. There are so many people getting just unbelievably rich off these vaccines. I'm certain this could never get in the way of politicking, corporate oversight, or "the science" though. You know, like the opioid epidemic that didn't happen.
Interesting point there. Biden's appointed head of the FDA [wikipedia.org] is Janet Woodcock. During the opioid epidemic she, as the Director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, was the lady greenlighting various opioids with minimal safety investigations, and ones that were overwhelmingly rejected by the FDA's advisory committee. She's also the lady that, most recently, also greenlit the alzheimer's drug that doesn't work (and which the advisory committee again overwhelmingly rejected) and will soon be sold for $56k/person/year.
If somebody is happy to inject themselves with rushed out absurdly profitable drugs that are, by definition, experimental then I fully respect your decision. At the same time, I'll continue to remain a part of the control group. The mixture of misinformation, corruption, and the resultant distrust leaves me much more content to take my chances which given my age, health, and odds of getting the virus, work out to something like 99.9999%.
