'Unplanned' outages hit Texas power plants in soaring temperatures
Officials with Texas' power grid operator pleaded with residents Monday to limit their electrical usage amid soaring temperatures and a series of mechanical problems at power plants.
The appeal, from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, comes four months after deadly blackouts during a winter storm left millions of people without power — and weeks after state legislators passed a package of measures aimed at fixing some of the problems exposed by the storm.
Officials with the nonprofit group, which oversees 90 percent of Texas' energy production, asked residents to set their thermostats higher, turn off lights and avoid using larger appliances until Friday.
A spokeswoman for the group told reporters that the outages accounted for more than 12,000 megawatts, enough to power 2.4 million homes. Some areas of the state, including Dallas and Tarrant counties, were warned about poor air quality and potentially dangerous heat, with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.
A senior official with ERCOT, Warren Lasher, said it wasn't clear why there were so many unplanned outages. But he said that the group is "deeply concerned" about the plants that are offline and that a thorough investigation is being conducted to better understand the problems.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday June 16, @10:32AM (2 children)
When the boomers finally die we can build nuclear plants.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @10:39AM (1 child)
Yes but you millennials will hire nuclear plant designers based on their hair colour and number of preferred genders, leading to a whole new round of problems.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 16, @10:44AM
They'll be taking a census of uranium atoms to determine the proper gender ratios of the atoms.
"Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @10:47AM (2 children)
Looks like ERCOT can only operate in a very specific temperature range and is very delicate. Such a contrast with the image Texas wants to project of itself.
While I'm too fond of Texas, its people deserve better than the years of Republican mismanagement that are culminating in these gross failures.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @11:23AM
Pease porridge hot, pease porridge cold,
Pease porridge in the pot, nine days old;
Some like it hot, some like it cold,
Some like it in the pot, nine days old.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday June 16, @11:36AM
It's Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Texas style: "This weather is too cold to generate power. This weather is too hot to generate power. Ahh, this weather is just right. For the moment".
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday June 16, @11:32AM
Boy, those Texans are slow.
Enron. California. 2000.
The outages this winter proved very profitable [reuters.com]
Why do you hate capitalism?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0