Yesterday I got this global notice on Freenode IRC network:
We are moving past legacy freenode to a new fork. The new freenode is launched. You will slowly be disconnected and when you reconnect, you will be on the new freenode. We patiently await to welcome you in freedom's holdout - the freenode.
If you're looking to connect now, you can already /server chat.freenode.net 6697 (ssl) or 6667 (plaintext). It's a new genesis for a new era. Thank you for using freenode, and Hello World, from the future. freenode is IRC. freenode is FOSS. freenode is freedom.
When you connect, register your nickname and your channel and get started. It's a new world. We're so happy to welcome you and the millions of others. We will be posting more information in the coming days on our website and twitter. Otherwise, see you on the other side!
I didn't notice it until I was disconnected and reconnected today and found myself cancelled on the network. Since there is no blog post mentioned in the system notice, I went looking and I found a summary of this week's drama from Hugo Landau.
Freenode commits suicide, is no longer a serious IRC network
The old services database (registered nicknames, channels, etc.) is apparently gone. All of your registered nicknames and channels are gone. Anyone who wishes to continue to use Freenode (though at this point I honestly can't imagine why anyone would want to) must re-register their nickname.
In short, it seems there was no effort whatsoever to migrate the services database when migrating from Atheme to Anope. Not only that, this transition happened suddenly with, as far as I am aware, zero warning. Freenode has simply dropped all nickname and channel registrations without warning.
Even my channel ##hntop which was previously seized personally by Andrew Lee is no longer registered. It's literally open season for anyone who wants to impersonate someone else, steal their nickname, or take over someone else's channel.
What a strange move, to delete all users and channels and make no effort to move them to a new system, and not explain themselves publicly in a blog post!
There have been several allegations of this since the handover of the Freenode infrastructure to its new custodians, but I can now provide a first-hand account of one incident — because I am the victim of it.
A channel which I registered, ##hntop, has been taken over by Andrew Lee (rasengan) without my knowledge or consent.
...
Conclusions. In other words, it appears that a Freenode services admin, presumably rasengan,
- forcibly dropped the channel and reregistered it so as to put themselves in control of it, and render me no longer in control of it;
- clearly did this with the express purpose of frustrating an attempt by that channel's founder (me) to relocate it to another IRC network; and
- cover up the fact that I had sought to do so.
https://gist.github.com/prawnsalad/4ca20da6c2295ddb06c1646791c61953 [github.com]
https://gist.github.com/prawnsalad/4ca20da6c2295ddb06c1646791c61953 [github.com]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
It's got the 'Social Gestapo' written all over it.
It's got the 'Social Gestapo' written all over it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @05:42PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 16, @05:39PM
Only one way for them to claim +o on ALL channels is to delete them all and force you to recreate them, I guess?
The debacle that happened with freenode will be taught in the future of how NOT to go about things.