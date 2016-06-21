from the longest-distance-between-two-points-is-a...shortcut dept.
Think of a conspiracy theorist. How do they see the world? What stands out to them? What fades into the background? Now think of yourself. How does the way you see things differ? What is it about the way you think that has stopped you from falling down a rabbit hole?
Conspiracy theories have long been part of American life, but they feel more urgent than ever. Innocuous notions like whether the moon landing was a hoax feel like child's play compared to more impactful beliefs like whether vaccines are safe (they are) or the 2020 election was stolen (it wasn't). It can be easy to write off our conspiracy theorist friends and relatives as crackpots, but science shows things are far more nuanced than that. There are traits that likely prime people to be more prone to holding these beliefs, and you may find that when you take stock of these traits, you aren't far removed from your cousin who is convinced the world is run by lizard people.
[...] "It's not like most beliefs are arrived at through some sort of pure logic. The world is not a bunch of Spocks running around deducing everything," said Joseph Uscinski, a professor of political science at the University of Miami who has studied conspiracy theories. "It's just not how people operate."
[...] Every one of us has a brain that takes shortcuts, makes assumptions and works in irrational ways. The sooner we recognize that, and stop treating loved ones who have adopted conspiratorial beliefs as lost causes, the better we may be at curbing the beliefs that threaten our democracy and public health. We're all human after all. Well, except for the lizard people.
...once they are proved correct.
Real conspiracy theorists believe:
Government cares about them,
The media doesn't lie to them,
Big pharma wants them healthy,
etc. ad nauseum.
The "official narrative" back in the bad old days was about how cannabis could make a person commit rape and murder.
I could go on... (shove this article back where it came from, SN)
How does that work? Does it involve time travel?
Those are good points, but everything you listed as real have a lot of evidence to back up the claims. Reality of course is somewhere in the middle where some government cares, some media is accurate and most is mostly accurate, and big pharma makes good medicine but also cares more about money than people.
On the other hand you have conspracies like the moon landing, flat earth, vaccine issues, COVID isn't real no wait it is but it is no big deal oh wait lots of people dead but still the fascists are kicking us out of their stores for not wearing masks! There are plenty of nonsense conspiracy theories that are propely labeled, the trick is for each individual to do their homework and figure out which ideas actually have merit and to what degeree.
Confirmation bias is a real hurdle for just about everyone.
Waaah waaah muh racism and muh chin diaper! Stop o-press'in me!
Seriously dude, you're nuttier than a gay male squirrel! Are you perhaps the cryogenically preserved head of Walt Disney using new brain tech?
Clinton is not in jail and Trump is not the president.
Your equivalence is false.
> Trump is not the president
That remains to be seen.
Well, speaking of possible futures, we may see Trump in jail and Clinton president (large grin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
Over the past several years, I've observed that the difference between a number of issues being labled conspiracy theories or not is about 6 - 9 months.
Subject A is acting paranoid, but is it paranoia if shadowy people really are "out to get" subject A? It's not common, but it does happen.
"Vaccines are safe" - yes, well, with certain rare exceptions and provisions that only apply to a small percentage of the population. So, if you are one of the 80 million people alive today who those "rare" 1% exceptions apply to, are you a conspiracy theorist for being skeptical of the media campaigns telling everybody to vax up, it's for the common good?
"Elections are rigged" - well, other than the out in the open laws, rules and procedures that shape who it is convenient for to vote or not, such cheating as does exist does seem to be insignificant enough to not sway the results on national level races - except perhaps in the Florida Presidential results in 2000 - but, when you get to smaller elections in certain areas that gets less and less clear, so you can see how some might project this "truth" they know for a fact in their local elections (they might know because they might be the ones doing the cheating) and assume that all winners cheat to some degree or another.
"Moon landing was faked" and it's friend "the earth is flat" along with "jet fuel doesn't burn hot enough to melt steel" and such... I think these people have always existed, but it's only since the internet that they've been able to get together in large enough numbers to gain the confidence to stand up as a group and defend their positions. Having a large "support group" of like-minded people does more to reinforce beliefs than any amount of "evidence" from people outside the group.
There is a high correlation between measured trait neuroticism, open-mindedness, and susceptibility to belief in conspiracy theories.
Obviously it is muiti-factor but these are the major ones.
That does not mean the other end of that spectrum is better.
The article is right about cognitive biases! But as it mentions, not all conclusions reached by shortcut are *wrong*. To copy someone else's comment from Reddit:
Four decades ago only a science denier questioned the imminent arrival of a man-made ice age.
Four years ago you were considered to be uninformed if you questioned the notion that Donald Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin to steal the 2016 presidential election.
Four months ago you were considered to be brainwashed if you even questioned the "completely debunked" notion that SARS-CoV-2 might have come from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
"It snowed somewhere, global warming is a hoax!"
"I believe what Trump's buddy said and not that long report ass report by the witch-hunting meanie-head that said otherwise!"
"We wanna keep using the term 'China Virus'."
Heh. Yeah, you guys are really sittin' pretty... at your own table.
I don't get the drama over whether it was a lab virus or not. At least around here no one argued the point beyond "maybe it is maybe it isn't" and it was clear the people trying to push that idea only cared so they could blame China and take the focus off of Trump's intentional fucking up of the US pandemic response. I wonder if conservatives will ever regain their sensibilities or if we're doomed to 50+ years of domestic religious terrorism like the Middle East.
My hot take is that if you don't have a solid grounding in STEM (or a "hard" discipline/trade of some kind), you can never break a claim down to first principles. So you have to rely on what someone else says and have to trust:
It's not necessarily that with a hard science background that you *will* break all claims down to first principles. But if you 'bear your weight' on this background as a load-bearing foundation, every time you can look for hints (e.g., journal citations -- thank you, soylentnews) that indicate it can be traced down to an objective truth that can be verified independently per those principles. Look for those hints most of the time, and in a couple years it starts becoming automatic and eventually insinuates itself into your thought process.
You then gain confidence and speed in investigating doubts and claims by disassembling them down (or asking someone who can) to those load-bearing first principles, because you're using scientific and mathematical first principles as an unbreakable toy [wired.com] to break other toys (ideas), without beating a *person*/'s authority down and likely making them sad, angry, impatient, not want to deal with you, etc.
If you never had that hard foundation to count on, though, how are you going to even start making these kinds of determinations on your own? You see a a conspiracy theory circulating, note the preponderance of reposts, and voila! The tribe has spoken.
Sorry, I wanted to add this link [youtu.be] to the last bullet item. You *could* doublecheck whatever this guy's saying, but based on his good grooming and those biceps peeking out from under his sleeves, you can easily imagine students sitting in a sterile classroom and thinking, "Dude, it doesn't matter what you say, I'll believe you as long as you keep talking and flashing those guns at me."