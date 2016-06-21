from the blame-shifting dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/06/amazon-blames-social-media-companies-for-sales-of-fake-amazon-reviews/
Amazon today said it can't stop fake product reviews without help from social media companies, and it blamed those companies for not doing more to prevent solicitation of fake reviews.
In a blog post, Amazon said its own "continued improvements in detection of fake reviews and connections between bad-actor buying and selling accounts" has led to "an increasing trend of bad actors attempting to solicit fake reviews outside Amazon, particularly via social media services."
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 17, @04:04AM
I'm not a big Amazon user - but Amazon knows my purchase history for at least the past five years, and probably retains my history since forever. They know what I've bought through Amazon, and they damn sure know what I haven't bought. I noticed a question about a product that I had purchased through other channels one day, and attempted to leave a review, and to answer that question about the product. It didn't work.
In my honest opinion, Amazon is somehow complicit in all those fake reviews. They stopped me from leaving an honest review, they can certainly stop the fakes.
