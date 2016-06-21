Stories
After Ruining 75M J&J Doses, Emergent Gets FDA Clearance for 25M Doses

Freeman writes:

The US Food and Drug Administration is making progress in its efforts to sort out the fiasco at Emergent BioSolutions' Baltimore facility, which, at this point, has ruined more than 75 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines stemming from what the regulator identified as significant quality control failures.

In March, news leaked that Emergent ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine as well as millions more doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine. The spoilage happened when Emergent cross-contaminated batches of the two vaccines with ingredients from the other.

Last week, the FDA told Emergent to trash about 60 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine due to similar contamination concerns, The New York Times reported.

[...] FDA cleared an additional 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, bringing the total number of acceptable doses to just 25 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @05:47AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @05:47AM (#1146370)

    Where the dollars count more than votes, because voters are morons.

    We get what we deserve.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @05:48AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @05:48AM (#1146371)

    How about another joke, Murray?

    YOU GET WHAT YOU FUCKING DESERVE!

