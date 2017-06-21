from the Island-of-Doctor-Moreau dept.
Monkey-Human hybrids are real (at least as short-lived embryos). While interesting to see what would have become of it, this is also quite scary. Not quite sure this is the direction I want science to go in.
First Monkey–Human Embryos Reignite Debate Over Hybrid Animals[1]:
Scientists have successfully grown monkey embryos containing human cells for the first time — the latest milestone in a rapidly advancing field that has drawn ethical questions.
In the work, published on 15 April in Cell, the team injected monkey embryos with human stem cells and watched them develop. They observed human and monkey cells divide and grow together in a dish, with at least 3 embryos surviving to 19 days after fertilization. “The overall message is that every embryo contained human cells that proliferate and differentiate to a different extent,” says Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a developmental biologist at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, California, and one of the researchers who led the work.
Researchers hope that some human–animal hybrids — known as chimaeras — could provide better models in which to test drugs, and be used to grow human organs for transplants. Members of this research team were the first to show in 2019 that they could grow monkey embryos in a dish for up to 20 days after fertilization. In 2017, they reported a series of other hybrids: pig embryos grown with human cells, cow embryos grown with human cells, and rat embryos grown with mouse cells.
[...] But the latest work has divided developmental biologists. Some question the need for such experiments using closely related primates — these animals are not likely to be used as model animals in the way that mice and rodents are. Non-human primates are protected by stricter research ethics rules than are rodents, and they worry such work is likely to stoke public opposition.
“There are much more sensible experiments in this area of chimaeras as a source of organs and tissues,” says Alfonso Martinez Arias, a developmental biologist at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, Spain. Experiments with livestock animals, such as pigs and cows, are “more promising and do not risk challenging ethical boundaries”, he says. “There is a whole field of organoids, which can hopefully do away with animal research.”
Journal Reference:
Nidhi Subbaraman. First monkey–human embryos reignite debate over hybrid animals, (DOI: 10.1038/d41586-021-01001-2)
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Thursday June 17, @11:00AM (2 children)
"Researchers hope that some human–animal hybrids — known as chimaeras — could provide better models in which to test drugs, and be used to grow human organs for transplants."
Well I'm glad I'm not a monkey or a hybrid.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 17, @11:10AM (1 child)
I'm about to start aquaculture at home, and I too glad that I am not a Nile tilapia raised in a crowded container as food. Where is the line? Calamari comes from a nearly alien species, but giant squid and octopus demonstrate high intelligence in many ways. Do we have to be able to have a conversation with an animal before they are off the menu? Is it the animals' fault that we are incapable of conversation with them?
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @11:28AM
Squid show no compunction towards devouring other animals or even their own kind. Fuck 'em! Get on my plate, you rubbery little guy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday June 17, @11:02AM
I believe most people who need an organ transplant would accept one grown in an animal donor.
Anybody here willing to die rather than continue a good quality of life with a heart grown in a donor farm? I have certainly eaten my weight in farm raised meat several times over by now.
My karma ran over your dogma.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @11:26AM (2 children)
The monkey-human animals would make very cute pets. I can see them on Instagram alongside their yoga pants wearing influencer owners.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday June 17, @11:39AM (1 child)
Skip it and go straight to yoga pants wearing influencer monkey-human animals?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @12:01PM
If a large chunk of the population find this creature "hot", it could work.
However, red, swollen, estrous baboon ass might be too much even for an ass man like me.