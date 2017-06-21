Aging NASA Hubble Space Telescope hustles to survive latest technical glitch:
The Hubble Space Telescope has spent over three decades scanning the cosmos, bringing us glorious images and data from our universe. The spacecraft is showing its age. The Hubble team is now troubleshooting a problem with the telescope's payload computer -- a piece of hardware built in the 1980s -- that controls its science instruments.
The computer issue cropped up on Sunday. "After analyzing the data, the Hubble operations team is investigating whether a degrading memory module led to the computer halt," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday. Hubble is a joint project from NASA and the European Space Agency.
"After the halt occurred on Sunday, the main computer stopped receiving a 'keep alive' signal, which is a standard handshake between the payload and main spacecraft computers to indicate all is well," NASA said. "The main computer then automatically placed all science instruments in a safe mode configuration."
Elon can build and launch a new one to replace it by August.
Start the Hubble assembly line, launch 50 of them.
Is the electronics assembly on the Hubble serviceable in space, or part of an internal assembly that requires partial or full terrestrial disassembly to access? Because if it is the former, why the fuck don't they start working on a replacement module for it, back up or clone the software during R&R, and just send up a mission to replace it? We've got the technology now (Falcon 9+Dragon Crew Module, or if that isn't enough for the required EVA, Starship, soon enough) and even with JWST up there we won't have an equivalent optical telescope up there for the foreseeable future. Hell, if necessary put up a crowdfund for it. It would be a good way to gauge public interest in it, perhaps even internationally.
NASA to Continue Funding Private Spaceflight, Considers Sixth Hubble Upgrade Mission [soylentnews.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hubble_Space_Telescope#Possible_service_missions [wikipedia.org]
I would presume that a technician who had a decent work area could tear it down to it's components, and rebuild it. Not during a space walk, of course. Someone has to get to it, unbolt it from the telescope, bring it inside, disassemble, do some desoldering and soldering, reassemble, then take it back to the telescope and mount it/plug it in.
It may be something more of a pain in the ass, than doing the same work in gravity. Or, instead, it may prove to be as easy, or easier. This is exactly the sort of thing we should be looking at, and trying to work with, in space. If space exploration and space travel are ever going to be a thing, we can expect repairs to be necessary in 0-grav and micro-grav.
In this case, they suspect a memory module, which really isn't a difficult replacement. My first question would be, "How big is it? Can I get my fingers in there to work?"
OTOH, it could be more cost effective for NASA to engineer a more modern replacement for the computer. Someone would have to cook some adapters for input and output leads, but again, it's something that we will one day have to do in space. Might as well figure things out now, before a crew sweats blood while figuring it out, because their lives depend on it.
Consider all the data just one Hubble Telescope has gathered. 50x that would be interesting. Still, there's a whole lot of sky.
