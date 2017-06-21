Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Aging NASA Hubble Space Telescope Hustles to Survive Latest Technical Glitch

posted by janrinok on Thursday June 17, @03:24PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science News

upstart writes:

Aging NASA Hubble Space Telescope hustles to survive latest technical glitch:

The Hubble Space Telescope has spent over three decades scanning the cosmos, bringing us glorious images and data from our universe. The spacecraft is showing its age. The Hubble team is now troubleshooting a problem with the telescope's payload computer -- a piece of hardware built in the 1980s -- that controls its science instruments.

The computer issue cropped up on Sunday. "After analyzing the data, the Hubble operations team is investigating whether a degrading memory module led to the computer halt," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday. Hubble is a joint project from NASA and the European Space Agency.

"After the halt occurred on Sunday, the main computer stopped receiving a 'keep alive' signal, which is a standard handshake between the payload and main spacecraft computers to indicate all is well," NASA said. "The main computer then automatically placed all science instruments in a safe mode configuration."

Original Submission


«  Nasty Linux systemd Root Level Security Bug Revealed and Patched
Aging NASA Hubble Space Telescope Hustles to Survive Latest Technical Glitch | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @03:30PM (5 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @03:30PM (#1146526)

    Elon can build and launch a new one to replace it by August.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday June 17, @03:37PM (4 children)

      by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday June 17, @03:37PM (#1146531) Journal

      Start the Hubble assembly line, launch 50 of them.

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @03:53PM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @03:53PM (#1146543)

        Is the electronics assembly on the Hubble serviceable in space, or part of an internal assembly that requires partial or full terrestrial disassembly to access? Because if it is the former, why the fuck don't they start working on a replacement module for it, back up or clone the software during R&R, and just send up a mission to replace it? We've got the technology now (Falcon 9+Dragon Crew Module, or if that isn't enough for the required EVA, Starship, soon enough) and even with JWST up there we won't have an equivalent optical telescope up there for the foreseeable future. Hell, if necessary put up a crowdfund for it. It would be a good way to gauge public interest in it, perhaps even internationally.

        • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday June 17, @04:17PM

          by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday June 17, @04:17PM (#1146555) Journal

          NASA to Continue Funding Private Spaceflight, Considers Sixth Hubble Upgrade Mission [soylentnews.org]

          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hubble_Space_Telescope#Possible_service_missions [wikipedia.org]

          As of 2017, the Trump Administration was considering a proposal by the Sierra Nevada Corporation to use a crewed version of its Dream Chaser spacecraft to service Hubble some time in the 2020s both as a continuation of its scientific capabilities and as insurance against any malfunctions in the to-be-launched James Webb Space Telescope. In 2020, John Grunsfeld said that SpaceX Crew Dragon or Orion could perform another repair mission within ten years. While robotic technology is not yet sophisticated enough, he said, with another manned visit "We could keep Hubble going for another few decades" with new gyros and instruments.

          --
          [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

        • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 17, @04:24PM

          by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 17, @04:24PM (#1146563) Homepage Journal

          I would presume that a technician who had a decent work area could tear it down to it's components, and rebuild it. Not during a space walk, of course. Someone has to get to it, unbolt it from the telescope, bring it inside, disassemble, do some desoldering and soldering, reassemble, then take it back to the telescope and mount it/plug it in.

          It may be something more of a pain in the ass, than doing the same work in gravity. Or, instead, it may prove to be as easy, or easier. This is exactly the sort of thing we should be looking at, and trying to work with, in space. If space exploration and space travel are ever going to be a thing, we can expect repairs to be necessary in 0-grav and micro-grav.

          In this case, they suspect a memory module, which really isn't a difficult replacement. My first question would be, "How big is it? Can I get my fingers in there to work?"

          OTOH, it could be more cost effective for NASA to engineer a more modern replacement for the computer. Someone would have to cook some adapters for input and output leads, but again, it's something that we will one day have to do in space. Might as well figure things out now, before a crew sweats blood while figuring it out, because their lives depend on it.

          --
          "Trust the science" -- Tony Fauci and his army of psycophants

      • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday June 17, @04:10PM

        by Freeman (732) on Thursday June 17, @04:10PM (#1146548) Journal

        Consider all the data just one Hubble Telescope has gathered. 50x that would be interesting. Still, there's a whole lot of sky.

        --
        "I said in my haste, All men are liars." Psalm 116:11
(1)