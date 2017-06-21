from the trust-us dept.
Apple has been under a mountain of scrutiny lately from legislators, developers, judges, and users. Amidst all that, CEO Tim Cook sat with publication Brut. to discuss Apple's strategy and policies. The short [29m58s] but wide-ranging interview offered some insight into where Apple plans to go in the future.
As is so common when Tim Cook speaks publicly, privacy was a major focus. His response to a question about its importance was the same one we've heard from him many times, "We see it as a basic human right, a fundamental human right," noting that Apple has been focused on privacy for a long time.
[...] But beyond regulations strictly centered on privacy, he wasn't as effusive. "As I look at the tech regulations that's being discussed, I think there are good parts of it and then I think there are parts of it that are not in the best interests of the user," he said.
As an example of the latter, he said that "the current DMA[*] language that is being discussed would force sideloading on the iPhone." He added:
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @11:07PM (13 children)
I know what he's saying is going to ruffle a few feathers around here, but to his credit at least some of the data corroborates what he's saying. Part of the reason its commonly believed Android has had a significant amount of trouble with malware/botnets is malware infested side-loaded apps. (https://www.lifehacker.com.au/2019/07/be-careful-about-sideloading-popular-android-apps-unless-you-like-malware/)
There is merit to the walled-garden approach, but it is a trade-off that not all are interested in making.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday June 17, @11:24PM (8 children)
Sideloading an app may be risky, but it should be the user's choice. Not Apple's. Make the default to not sideload apps, unless the user toggles a setting and even slap a "Do no mess in the affairs of dragons, because you are crunchy and taste good with ketchup." kind of warning on it.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Thursday June 17, @11:30PM (4 children)
If the user's choice only affected his own phone, that would be fine, but whatever he sideloads could poison an entire network. If I were Apple, I wouldn't want that liability awaiting me in some courtroom.
(Score: 2) by helel on Thursday June 17, @11:41PM
How is side loading a program going to "poison an entire network"? If we're talking about some kind of malware that can self-install on other's phones then it can already infect iPhones without side loading being officially supported and if it's can't then it's only risking the initial users security.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday June 18, @12:02AM
This is a reasonable point. there's nothing wrong or 'troll' about what he wrote. Fandroids need to grow a thicker skin.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @12:03AM (1 child)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday June 18, @12:10AM
:-) Apple is only selling a walled garden. You don't have to buy an iPhone
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Friday June 18, @12:02AM (1 child)
who should get to decide what's in my best interests?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 18, @12:18AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday June 17, @11:31PM (2 children)
Why sideload your malware, when the official app stores are full of officially approved malware?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @11:40PM
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday June 18, @12:10AM
Kidding aside, this happens because there aren't official app stores in some regions, leaving folks to find stuff on their own. Apple's an asshole about it so those markets aren't catered to so you really can't get an iPhone infected that way, but in the Android world people are getting to do stuff on their phones but there's also a botnet problem because there's nothing stopping a bad actor from acting bad.
Oh and I'm not saying one side's better than the other ... I shouldn't have to clarify this but since there's a jerk in this thread that thinks "Troll" is a downvote I have to be extra diplomatic when discussing the downsides of various smart phone operating systems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 17, @11:55PM
So if it's such a problem when are they going to lock down their laptops and desktops so they can only use the app store?
It's my device, I should be able to do what I want with it.
