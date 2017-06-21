Apple has been under a mountain of scrutiny lately from legislators, developers, judges, and users. Amidst all that, CEO Tim Cook sat with publication Brut. to discuss Apple's strategy and policies. The short [29m58s] but wide-ranging interview offered some insight into where Apple plans to go in the future.

As is so common when Tim Cook speaks publicly, privacy was a major focus. His response to a question about its importance was the same one we've heard from him many times, "We see it as a basic human right, a fundamental human right," noting that Apple has been focused on privacy for a long time.

[...] But beyond regulations strictly centered on privacy, he wasn't as effusive. "As I look at the tech regulations that's being discussed, I think there are good parts of it and then I think there are parts of it that are not in the best interests of the user," he said.

As an example of the latter, he said that "the current DMA[*] language that is being discussed would force sideloading on the iPhone." He added: